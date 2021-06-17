1h ago

add bookmark

Siberian tiger kills Seaview Predator Park employee, tiger in front of horrified staff

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
A Siberian male tiger named Judah was killed.
A Siberian male tiger named Judah was killed.
Seaview Predator Park, Facebook
  • Siberian male tiger named Jasper attacked Seaview Predator Park employee David Siphiwo Solomon, breaking his neck and killing him.
  • The park said Jasper then proceeded to another enclosure and killed a Siberian male tiger named Judah.
  • The park said the incident was the first at the park and was obviously fuelled by hormones.

A Siberian tiger named Jasper killed a Seaview Predator Park employee at the Gqeberha facility on Wednesday afternoon while the employee was repairing the electric fence of an enclosure.

David Siphiwo Solomon was working on the enclosure, which houses Jasper and another Siberian tiger named Jade, when Jasper jumped onto the exterior fence, out of the enclosure.

In a statement on Thursday, the park said Solomon was in the passageway between enclosures and was walking towards the taps when the tiger charged at him. Solomon attempted to climb over the fence of a different enclosure to get to safety but Jasper pulled him back with such force that his neck broke.

The incident happened in full view of horrified staff and volunteers.

According to the statement, the Tiger then proceeded to the enclosure next door, which houses two other Siberian tigers named Judah and Amber.

READ | How a lion, which escaped from game reserve, was captured in Pretoria

A fight ensued between Judah and Jasper and Judah was killed. Jasper, being an entire male Siberian tiger, wanted the attention of Amber, an entire female Siberian Tiger.

Management immediately closed the park and assisted members of the public who were near to the tiger enclosures to gather their belongings and exit the park, it added in the statement. Those who were at the restaurant adjoining the park were kept there until it was safe for them to return to their vehicles and leave.

Surrounding neighbours, Kabega Park police, the Gardmed Ambulance Service, the Kragga Kamma Veterinary Hospital and Nature Conservation officials were alerted immediately.

ALSO READ | 2 dead, 7 injured after Eastern Cape pupils try to burn a snake on school grounds

Dr David Everzard, a veterinarian from Kragga Kamma, was on site to tranquilise Jasper and Amber so that the remains of Solomon and Judah, could be retrieved.

Kabega Park police have opened an inquest docket, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. 

Solomon had been at the park for about 15 years and had known each of the animals since they were cubs, the park indicated.

Seaview Predator Park said:

We are all one big family and the loss of David has left every single one of us heartbroken and traumatised, specifically the staff members and volunteers who were present when the incident occurred.


"David's presence, jokes, willingness to teach our young volunteers and overall bubbling personality is going to be missed so much and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and close friends. May his dear soul rest in peace," it said in a statement.

All the large cats have been safely contained in their enclosures and the electric fencing is fully functional. 

Seaview Predator Park added:

Jasper's incident is a first at the park and was obviously fuelled by hormones. Jasper is now quite calm and content, sharing an enclosure with Amber.

"We apologise to our visitors who had their visit cut short yesterday by the incident and would like to assure future visitors that they are quite safe. 

"At no stage yesterday was any member of the public in any immediate danger and our request that visitors leave immediately is standard protocol, should such an incident occur," the park added.

"To the guests at the restaurant who offered assistance and kept our young visitors and resident children occupied while we were handling the emergency, thank you for your kindness and support," she statement read.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
seaview predator parkeastern capegqeberhaanimals
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 792 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
8% - 359 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3613 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

7h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
view
Rand - Dollar
14.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.81
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,789.22
-1.2%
Silver
26.44
-2.0%
Palladium
2,750.00
-2.0%
Platinum
1,094.50
-2.3%
Brent Crude
74.39
+0.5%
Top 40
61,013
-0.1%
All Share
67,224
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,227
-1.4%
Industrial 25
89,402
+1.3%
Financial 15
13,402
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

4h ago

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

9h ago

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo