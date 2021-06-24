53m ago

add bookmark

Siberian tiger that killed a Gqeberha predator park employee relocated to Free State

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Siberian male tiger named Judah was killed.
A Siberian male tiger named Judah was killed.
Seaview Predator Park, Facebook
  • A tiger breached the electric fencing of his enclosure and attacked David Solomon while he was repairing the fence with colleagues.
  • The Seaview Predator Park said the tiger then jumped into another enclosure and killed another Siberian male tiger. 
  • The male tiger and his sister were tranquillised and transported and released at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary. 

The eight-year-old Siberian tiger that killed a Seaview Predator Park employee and another tiger on Youth Day in Gqeberha, has been moved to a new home in the Free State.  

Renowned international NGO, The Aspinall Foundation, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The foundation said the tiger named Jasper and his sister Jade, were translocated in an emergency rescue operation from the Gqeberha park to LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in the Free State. 

The rescue mission was implemented as a collaboration between the foundation and FOUR PAWS. 

The operation was led by Veterinary Specialist Dr Peter Caldwell, who tranquillised both tigers and did final health checks. 

READ | Siberian tiger kills Seaview Predator Park employee, tiger in front of horrified staff

The team then loaded the tigers into LIONSROCK's customised tiger crates and onto two vehicles.  

The cats travelled approximately 1 000km and were released at LIONSROCK on Wednesday morning.  

The tigers were both doing well and adapting to their new home, the foundation said in a statement. 

Dereck Milburn, The Aspinall Foundation's regional director, who coordinated the operation, said:

This was a critical and complex operation to complete within a restricted time, to remove any further risk to staff or animals. We are very thankful that the tigers are healthy and that they get a second chance at life in a new ethical home. In many captive facilities, animals are seen merely as an object; may Jasper and Jade show that these are sentient beings we are dealing with, who should be treated as such.

Jasper breached the fence of his enclosure on 16 June and proceeded to kill David Siphiwo Solomon, who was working on fences close to Jasper's enclosure.

Jasper then breached the fences of a neighbouring enclosure where he killed another male tiger Judah, to get to a female tiger Amber who was in oestrus.  

The electric fences of Jasper's enclosure were not working as the park was busy with repairs, providing an opportunity for the tiger to escape.

The Aspinall Foundation and FOUR PAWS said they extended its sincere condolences to Solomon's family and friends. 

Solomon is survived by his wife Margaret and daughter Bulelwa.  

After the tragedy, the park management team placed Jasper in a small holding facility the same afternoon.

"The park then contacted The Aspinall Foundation to assist in securing a  new home for Jasper as the park was unable to ensure his safety. FOUR PAWS, which manages LIONSROCK, confirmed that they were able to accommodate the tiger immediately and the operation was launched," the foundation announced in a statement. 

LIONSROCK is a sanctuary where breeding, hunting, trade of any sort and animal interactions are prohibited. 

It is known for providing a lifelong home for big cats from all over the world who had been rescued from exploitative and precarious situations.

"The team decided that Jade, the eight-year-old female tiger (Jasper's sister), should also be surrendered as they had been together their entire lives, which the owners of the park agreed to," the foundation said.  

ALSO READ | How a lion, which escaped from game reserve, was captured in Pretoria

Dr. Annie Mears, a local vet who was appointed by the collaboration, treated Jasper on Sunday, 20 June, for severe dehydration because of his confinement and the trauma sustained by him during the incident, the foundation added.  

He was further treated for minor injuries and underwent a full health check, to ensure that he was fit to travel, while the rest of the team made the necessary preparations for the move.   

Fiona Miles, FOUR PAWS director in South Africa said, sadly the situation elsewhere for tigers on South African soil was not as hopeful.

"As tigers are not a native species to South Africa, and whilst they may be afforded protection under the Animals Protection Act, and globally the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, their exploitation in private keeping, intensive breeding for commercial purposes and the tourism industry is not protected by legislation in South Africa."  

She added: 

While the country has recently made the landmark decision that it will no longer allow the breeding of lions in captivity for commercial purposes, tigers have been omitted from this protection. We believe there are around 1 500 tigers being kept in cruel conditions across the country that will continue to suffer if this is not addressed.

"The animals are bred for tourist attractions, petting and bottle feeding, while they are young cubs. Then as juveniles they are used in walk-with or photo prop opportunities before they are killed, and their parts and derivates used in illegal international trade."

"We, therefore, urge the South African government to include tigers in the captive breeding ban, as these animals will simply become the focus area, and subsequently more of these incidents will take place," Miles concluded. 

The management of Seaview Predator Park confirmed the relocation of the two big cats to News24 on Thursday. 

They declined to comment further. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
seaview predator parkeastern capeeast londonnature conservation
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
29% - 3130 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
32% - 3362 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 4158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,774.14
-0.2%
Silver
25.90
+0.1%
Palladium
2,651.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,100.47
+0.9%
Brent Crude
75.19
+0.5%
Top 40
60,188
+0.7%
All Share
66,264
+0.7%
Resource 10
63,672
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,124
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,010
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun 2021

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun 2021

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo