28m ago

add bookmark

Sick people queue outside Sassa offices as disability grants lapse

Buziwe Nocuze
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of people are queueing outside the gates of the Sassa office in Gugulethu, Cape Town, trying to renew their lapsed disability grants on Tuesday. (Photo: Buziwe Nocuze, GroundUp)
Hundreds of people are queueing outside the gates of the Sassa office in Gugulethu, Cape Town, trying to renew their lapsed disability grants on Tuesday. (Photo: Buziwe Nocuze, GroundUp)
  • 53 000 disability grants lapsed in the Western Cape in January.
  • Hundreds of beneficiaries, most of whom have illnesses, have been flocking to Sassa offices to renew their grants.
  • Many have resorted to sleeping outside the gates of the office to be first in line the next day.

Philippi resident Ntombethemba Apile is preparing to spend her second night sleeping outside the Sassa office in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in a bid to have her disability grant renewed.

The 45-year-old was among hundreds of beneficiaries who have been camping outside the office in order to be assisted by staff. Like several other people GroundUp spoke to on Tuesday, Apile said she had arrived early on Monday to find people already standing in long queues. They had been there since Sunday night.

Apile suffers from severe epilepsy. She feared having to spend another night with the large group because very little social distancing was being maintained.

"I wish our government could see this. Is there nothing they can do to prevent us from coming here while the second wave of Covid-19 is killing people every day?" she asked.

Sleeping at the gates

Amanda Msuthwana, 55, said she had come to the offices to enquire about her children's grants, which were not paid in December. She had borrowed R200 to hire transport to arrive there after 03:00 "hoping to be first in the line" but had found scores of people sleeping at the gates.

"By the time we get our money, we will only be able to pay back the debts we are making now to come here," she said.

Spokesperson for Sassa Western Cape Shivan Wahab said 53 000 disability grants had lapsed this month. She explained that the grants which had initially lapsed in February before the lockdown had been extended on a temporary basis until December.

Wahab said the total cost of extending the grants last year was in excess of R1.5 billion.

"A permanent disability grant is awarded for medical conditions which impact negatively on the applicant's ability to work for a period longer than a year. Temporary grants are given for a period of six to 12 months and renewed if needed once this lapses," she said.

Wahab said volunteers were being sent out to assist with queue management at all contact points and to help set up appointments.

"Applications who are in undue hardship and who are not receiving any other form of income will be provided with Social Relief of Distress in the interim," she added.

She said if Sassa had continued with these payments until the end of the financial year, it would have cost an additional R1.2 billion.

Wahab said the second wave of the pandemic presented a new set of challenges, with Sassa contact points open Monday to Friday with limited staff and strict compliance to Covid-19 hygiene protocol.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
groundupsassacape townwestern capedisability grants
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3825 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3764 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 308 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.23
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.60
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.27)
Gold
1859.72
(+0.13)
Silver
25.56
(-0.09)
Platinum
1075.00
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
56.72
(+1.65)
Palladium
2392.50
(+0.34)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

18m ago

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo