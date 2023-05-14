'Signs of moral decay in society', say police as Mpumalanga man arrested for allegedly raping child

Mpumalanga police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly luring a 12-year-old child into his house and raping her.

The incident happened in Leslie.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the girl was playing in the street at around 13:30 on Saturday when the suspect allegedly lured her into his house.

"It was reportedly during that time when the suspect allegedly took advantage of the girl and raped her.

"After the incident, the victim went home and related her ordeal to her grandmother," Mdhluli said.

The incident was reported to the police in Leslie and the man was arrested, he added.

Mdhluli said the case would be investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, saying police would continue to ensure children were protected from perpetrators of gender-based violence.



"The victimisation of children is definitely signs of moral decay in society," Manamela said.

The man is expected to appear in the Leslie Magistrate's Court on Monday on a rape charge.