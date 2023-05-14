42m ago

Share

'Signs of moral decay in society', say police as Mpumalanga man arrested for allegedly raping child

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was arrested for rape.
A man was arrested for rape.
Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan

Mpumalanga police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly luring a 12-year-old child into his house and raping her.

The incident happened in Leslie.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the girl was playing in the street at around 13:30 on Saturday when the suspect allegedly lured her into his house.

"It was reportedly during that time when the suspect allegedly took advantage of the girl and raped her.

"After the incident, the victim went home and related her ordeal to her grandmother," Mdhluli said.

The incident was reported to the police in Leslie and the man was arrested, he added.

Mdhluli said the case would be investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

READ | Shock as another University of Fort Hare bodyguard killed

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, saying police would continue to ensure children were protected from perpetrators of gender-based violence.

"The victimisation of children is definitely signs of moral decay in society," Manamela said.

The man is expected to appear in the Leslie Magistrate's Court on Monday on a rape charge.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the high court ruling that schools, police stations and healthcare facilities be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, public services shouldn’t suffer
51% - 496 votes
No, it will add more strain to the grid
49% - 486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,049.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,509.25
0.0%
Gold
2,010.86
0.0%
Silver
23.97
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo