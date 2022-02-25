19m ago

add bookmark

Silence of the lambs: Alleged meat thieves mum on carcasses worth R1.5m found in truck

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Cape Town Metro police arrested five people for the theft of meat.
Cape Town Metro police arrested five people for the theft of meat.
Supplied

  • Police arrested five suspects in possession of stolen goods worth R1.5 million in Manenberg.
  • More than 150 animal carcasses were found in the boot of the suspects' vehicles. 
  • The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court. 

City of Cape Town Metro Police officers attached to the Camera Response Unit (CRU) arrested suspects for possession of suspected stolen goods worth R1.5 million in Manenberg.

The officers had acted on a tip-off of a truck transporting possible stolen goods to the area.

READ | 6 alleged cable thieves arrested while digging trench in Joburg suburb

Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the officers on Thursday spotted the truck accompanied by a white VW Polo. She said they pulled over the vehicles at the corner of Turfhall and Govan Mbeki roads.

Solomons said:

Officers found 177 whole lambs and 55 boxes of lamb liver in the truck and two more lambs in the car. The goods have an estimated value of R1.5 million.

She added that the suspects could not account for how they came to be in possession of the meat and were subsequently detained at Manenberg police station for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were investigating a possession of presumed stolen property case.

He said that five suspects - between the ages of 30 and 35 - were arrested and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.

"Police found animal carcasses in the ... vehicles. The meat produce was handed back to the lawful owner," said Twigg.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1809 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 1257 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,917.64
+0.7%
Silver
24.42
+0.8%
Palladium
2,480.00
+2.5%
Platinum
1,067.91
+0.6%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,548
+0.5%
All Share
74,018
+0.4%
Resource 10
79,872
+0.2%
Industrial 25
85,389
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,632
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo