Silence of the lambs: Alleged meat thieves mum on carcasses worth R1.5m found in truck

Police arrested five suspects in possession of stolen goods worth R1.5 million in Manenberg.

More than 150 animal carcasses were found in the boot of the suspects' vehicles.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court.

City of Cape Town Metro Police officers attached to the Camera Response Unit (CRU) arrested suspects for possession of suspected stolen goods worth R1.5 million in Manenberg.

The officers had acted on a tip-off of a truck transporting possible stolen goods to the area.

Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the officers on Thursday spotted the truck accompanied by a white VW Polo. She said they pulled over the vehicles at the corner of Turfhall and Govan Mbeki roads.

Solomons said:

Officers found 177 whole lambs and 55 boxes of lamb liver in the truck and two more lambs in the car. The goods have an estimated value of R1.5 million.

She added that the suspects could not account for how they came to be in possession of the meat and were subsequently detained at Manenberg police station for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were investigating a possession of presumed stolen property case.

He said that five suspects - between the ages of 30 and 35 - were arrested and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.

"Police found animal carcasses in the ... vehicles. The meat produce was handed back to the lawful owner," said Twigg.

