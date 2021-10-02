Silent protests to be held over euthanasia of Scarface the baboon

Protests are being held in Pringle Bay after a baboon called Scarface was euthanised.

Sympathisers believe he was killed without a proper baboon management scheme in place.

One of the baboon's supporters said the seaside town was in a state of grief.

Protesters are expected to gather in Pringle Bay on Saturday morning after a baboon named Scarface was euthanised.

Sympathisers believe the baboon was killed in the absence of a proper baboon management programme.

Scarface was euthanised on 18 September and people in towns in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve are up in arms.

They believe the current baboon management programme is flawed, and is compounded by poor waste management protocols in the towns.

"There was actual grief from people who hardly knew Scarface. They were crying," said Pete Oxford.

"There was actual grief from people who hardly knew Scarface. They were crying," said Pete Oxford.

A "silent protest" by a group called Together for Change is expected to be held to call for better baboon management programmes that avoid killing baboons. "Nobody listens to suggestions," added Oxford. "So we are trying a different tack to let people express themselves in public."

Oxford added that Scarface was targeted for euthanasia because he was suspected of leading "splinter groups" in raiding parties in the towns in the region.

He said that the hounding of the baboons by baboon control company Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) was making matters worse because the baboons got hungry and raided to make up for lost calories.

He accused the Overstrand municipality of being "complicit" in baboon raids by not providing baboon-proof waste bins.

The death of Scarface won’t solve ongoing human baboon interface problems - HWS just keeps killing baboons and @Our_DA should know this by now. 80 Baboons dead through human apathy, and local govt still won’t change the bylaws. The SYSTEM needs to change. @beautywithoutcr pic.twitter.com/L5kJtYbRqR — Toni Brockhoven (@tonibrockhoven) September 19, 2021

He said Scarface had a "rap sheet" when it came to entering houses, but added that there hadn't been any mitigation to prevent the raids in the first place.

But the Overstrand municipality countered that the baboon problem was complex.

The municipality told News24 that within the municipal area, there are about 14 baboon troops of varying sizes, comprising about 450 animals in total.

There are hotspots areas where there are more baboon - currently, Rooiels, Pringle Bay, Betty's Bay, Kleinmond, Onrus, Hermanus Heights, Fernkloof and Voelklip - but not all are at high risk for baboon-human conflict.



Rooiels has baboons but does not feel that specific intervention is required outside of what the community itself is providing.

"The actions of people and how they live and environmental factors such as fire or drought can change the behavioural patterns of baboon troops and therefore the risk potential for human-baboon conflict within specific areas changes over time. It can increase in some areas and decrease in others," said spokesperson Riana Steenkamp.

She said there was an increase in the development of residential properties in Pringle Bay, Betty's Bay and Kleinmond over the past three years as people were leaving the city to live in the Overstrand, leaving less wide-open space for wildlife.

A fire in 2019 left large areas of the Kogelberg Biosphere barren during a long period of drought and as the community started rebuilding homes after the fire, bags of food at construction sites became easy pickings for hungry baboons, which quickly increased their incursions into urban areas.

"The calls from concerned members of the community flooded in, and the municipality realised that the risk that was once low had been aggravated by change that would not soon be overcome."

In 2019, the provincial government tasked the municipality with the function of baboon management. It has to implement the Strategic Baboon Management Plan (SBMP), jointly developed by the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, CapeNature and the municipality.

The Overstrand Baboon Management Joint Task Team was established as the joint decision-making structure to maintain oversight over the people implementing the SBMP and to deal with other issues that arise.

The municipality was assigned the function, by the province, to act as management authority and implement the service of managing baboons in the Overstrand, and therefore there was no need to follow a participation process to implement its mandated service.

HWS was appointed in October 2019 to manage the Overstrand Baboon Management Programme for the municipality by a deviation from the supply chain policy for a "virtual fence" programme.

A Baboon Liaison Group (BLG) was also established and its next meeting is on 14 October. It includes at least nine action groups, ratepayers associations and a rewilding group, as well as an independent researcher. One of the standing issues is HWS. Members can debate and discuss issues relevant to baboon management at these meetings.

Steenkamp acknowledged that dustbins in public open spaces were not baboon proof, and so the Hangklip-Kleinmond administration ordered that eight public bins to be delivered and placed in Betty's Bay.

"This is not sufficient, but more bins will be purchased on an ongoing basis," she added.

She said that although there were disruptions and interference by members of the community to try and stop HWS from keeping baboons out of the areas, there was an improvement keeping the troop out of town in certain areas of Betty's Bay and Kleinmond.

The Environmental Management Department employed a project manager for the programme from September 2021 who will spend more time on the ground tackling essential topics, such as waste management improvements, education and information material development, the baboon proofing of municipal infrastructure, document control, contract management of the service provider and quality control of service delivery.

A new waste management by-law is also in the process of being gazetted. The new by-law stipulates that each homeowner, tenant or occupier must use animal-proof containers in declared animal problem areas.

In the meantime, Steenkamp said some residents contacted the municipality to say they agreed with the euthanising of Scarface, but were too scared to say so in public for fear of reprisals.

"[The] Overstrand municipality has also received a number of letters of gratitude supporting the decision to euthanise BBM1 (Scarface's official name.

"Reasons given (stated on the emails), were that he caused hundreds of thousands of rand in damage, kept people hostage in their own homes and was a big danger to small children, women and pets, leaving them scared and traumatised after raiding a home."

She said that although not everybody agreed with the implementation of the baboon management guidelines, it was the only tool available to guide baboon management in the Western Cape.

"Until alternative guidelines have been approved, the current guidelines are applicable and will be implemented by the Overstrand municipality," she said.