Sindiso Magaqa murder: Accused plead not guilty as trial finally kicks off

Nkosikhona Duma
Sindiso Magaqa murder accused (from left) Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa.
  • Four men charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty.
  • In addition to murder, Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa face charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
  • The State is expected to call at least 64 witnesses.

Four people charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty.

The trial of Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa finally got under way in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday after several delays.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba kicked off proceedings by reading the indictment. The accused face one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"You acted in the furtherance of a common purpose. We are not certain when the common purpose was launched, but we allege that it was before the murder [of Sindiso Magaqa] and attempted murder [of Jabulile Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Nceba Mazongolo]," he said.

"The State alleges that these offences were planned or premeditated. The minimum sentence for the offence of murder is life imprisonment," he continued.

Some members of Magaqa's family and comrades watch
Some members of Magaqa's family and comrades watched court proceedings from the public gallery in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Nkosikhona Duma

Msiya and Mafa were in Magaqa's vehicle when the accused allegedly ambushed him at a car wash in Umzimkhulu in July 2017 and Mazongolo was driving by.

Msiya, Mafa and Mazongolo were taken to hospital.

Magaqa, an ANC councillor at the time, died in hospital in September that year due to septic complications.

Magaqa's murder was condemned widely and became one of the focal points of the Moerane Commission, which probed political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The State is expected to call at least 64 witnesses, among them ANC members from Umzimkhulu.

The trial is expected to continue until 12 May but Gcaba told Judge Faith Mlaba that they could require an extension.


ancylsindiso magaqapietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalpoliticscrime and courts
