Sindiso Magaqa murder case: Gunmen used red BMW during attack, says State

Nkosikhona Duma
Sindiso Magaqa murder accused (from left) Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa.
Nkosikhona Duma
  • The State is pinning its hopes on witness testimony linking a red BMW to four men charged in connection with the murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
  • The vehicle was allegedly used during Magaqa's killing in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, in July 2017.
  • The presence of the vehicle at the crime scene has been confirmed by a witness, who was with Magaqa on the day he was attacked.

A red BMW that was allegedly used by gunmen who shot and killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa came into the spotlight during the testimony of a witness in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Magaqa was shot several times at a car wash in Umzimkhulu in July 2017.

He died in hospital in September that year, due to complications caused by septic wounds.

Four men - Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa - are currently on trial for his murder.

They also face charges of attempted murder, malicious injury to property as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

On Tuesday, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality Mayor Jabulile Msiya was one of two women in Magaqa's car during the attack.

Magaqa and Msiya were councillors who served on the municipality's executive committee at the time.

She was the first witness called by the State when the trial kicked off on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Msiya continued her testimony and confirmed she had seen a red BMW parked next to Magaqa's vehicle at a car wash in Ibisi, Umzimkhulu, on 13 July 2017.

She said she was with Magaqa and five others at the car wash after they had a meeting to discuss the deceased's campaign for the position of regional secretary of the ANC in the Harry Gwala District.

According to the State, the red BMW, seen parked next to Magaqa on the day of the attack, was "suspected to be involved with the shooting".

News24 understands the State plans to use evidence relating to the vehicle to prove the accused committed the crime.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba told the court two witnesses, who washed the vehicle, would testify during the trial and implicate the accused.

He said another witness, who was part of the plot to kill Magaqa, would confirm the shooting involved the red BMW and a Mercedes-Benz belonging to Jabulani "Sgora" Mdunge, who is dead.

The trial is expected to resume on 2 May, with the defence expected to cross-examine Msiya.


