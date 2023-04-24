Sindiso Magaqa murder: Trial of 4 men accused of gunning down ANCYL secretary-general delayed

The case against four men charged with the murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been rolled over until Tuesday.

The matter was set to commence on Monday, but was postponed after one of the accused did not arrive in court.

The court was informed that the accused was appearing in a separate court for an offence allegedly committed while out on bail.

Magaqa, a councillor at the time of his killing, was shot at a car wash in the town of Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2017.

He later died in hospital as a result of septic complications.

Four men - Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa - have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.

The trial had been to start on Monday following a series of postponements.

However, only Myeza, Mpofana and Ncengwa were present in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

It emerged that Ncalane had been rearrested for a domestic violence offence allegedly committed in December 2022, while out on bail.

His lawyer, advocate Shane Matthews, told the court that he was appearing in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court for the matter.

He added:

Arrangements are being made to ensure Ncalane's presence in court on Tuesday.

In response, prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba said: "The State is ready to proceed with the trial."

"Had we known prior about Mr Ncalane's absence, we would have made alternative arrangements for the sitting on this matter," Gcaba said. Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane were each granted R5 000 bail in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court in February 2022.

Ncengwa, who was the first to be arrested and charged in connection with Magaqa's murder, remains behind bars.

He was already facing separate charges related to a September 2017 cash-in-transit heist.

Myeza and Mpofana's bail has been extended until Tuesday.

Ncengwa and Ncalane will remain in police custody until their appearance for the murder case on Tuesday.



