Sister of Rosemary Ndlovu's slain lover says ex-cop owes her family answers

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Rosemary Ndlovu.
Rosemary Ndlovu.
Photo: Trevor Kunene.
  • The sister of Rosemary Ndlovu's slain lover, Maurice Mabasa, says her family is owed answers by the ex police officer. 
  • Lucerth Mabasa said they didn't know that Ndlovu had insured her brother's life to claim after his death.
  • Lucerth said Ndlovu only paid for Mabasa's funeral and pocketed the remainder of the R416 000 she received from insurance companies.

The sister of one of the alleged victims of the female Gauteng police officer accused of insuring her family members then wiping them out with the help of hitmen then claiming from insurance companies, want answers as to why she insured her brother.

Among the people Constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly ordered hits on were her elderly mother, partner Maurice Mabasa, two sisters as well as her five nephews and nieces.

While her mother and one of her sisters escaped her alleged hits unscathed, Mabasa and five others were not so lucky.

Mum Maria Mushwana testifying in defence of her daughter, Rosemary Ndlovu, who was taken back to prison after complaining of pain.

Mabasa's body was found in Olifantsfontein in October 2015 with 80 stab wounds.

It is alleged that Ndlovu benefitted R416 000 worth of funeral and insurance policies following the brutal killing of Mabasa.

Ndlovu is currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Speaking to the media outside court, Mabasa's sister Lucerth told the media that Ndlovu owed the family answers.

"We didn't know that she took several insurance policies under our brother's name. We trusted her because our brother loved her and that she was a policewoman. She has betrayed us because we have not benefitted a cent from those monies. She did that knowing that my brother was going to die," Lucerth said.

She said that Ndlovu pretended not knowing what happened to Mabasa.

"All she told us was that she last saw our brother going to work in October 2015. She must tell us what happened to our brother. We didn't know that she had insured our brother," said Lucerth.

According to Lucerth, Ndlovu paid for Mabasa's funeral expenses and pocketed the rest of the money.

"I took her as a sister-in-law. I treated her as my biological sister. My mother didn't love her at all. She didn't trust Ndlovu. If she hadn't been arrested, we ould not have known about the alleged mastermind behind my brother's murder. We only became aware in 2018 that she allegedly planned to kill my brother for insurance funds.

"She must tell us why she killed our brother. She took away someone we relied on emotionally and financially," said Lucerth.

Rosemary Ndlovu and her Mother Maria Mushwana took the stand at Palmridge court and she later felt sick and the court was adjourned.

Lucerth added that a year after Mabasa's death, his daughter with Ndlovu tragically followed. Little Makhanani, one, mysteriously died at a Pretoria hospital. 

"We don't know how the little child died. Nldovu claimed that she didn't know the cause of her own daughter's death. The news about Makhanani's death was delivered to me by a nurse at the hospital. I was heartbroken and could not attend Makhanani's funeral in Tembisa," said Lucerth.

Ndlovu testified in court that that she took several policies under each deceased person.

Earlier, a police officer testified that Ndlovu allegedly forged signatures in one of the life cover policies she took with Assupol for Mabasa.

The case continues.

