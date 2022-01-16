14m ago

add bookmark

Sisulu goes again: Says Constitutions 'isn't Holy Scripture', calls Lamola response 'unheard of'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindiwe Sisulu.
Lindiwe Sisulu.
Gallo Images
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Sunday responded to an open letter by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola criticising her attack on the Constitution and judiciary.
  • In her response, Sisulu bemoans Lamola's choice to address her using an open letter instead of contacting her personally. 
  • She goes on to again justify her views; arguing her remarks had come after decades of pondering the topic.

The public spat between Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following the latter's attack on the judiciary and Constitution appears to have no end in sight. 

On Sunday, Sisulu, in an article again published on Independent Online, admonished Lamola for penning an open letter challenging her remarks which have caused a public outcry. 

READ | 'Recklessness of highest order': Presidency 'strongly distances' itself from Sisulu's comments

"You have taken the unusual step of addressing me, a colleague, in an open letter, something unheard of in the tradition of our movement, as far as I know. 

"This appears alarming since it seems to be a follow-up of the public statement issued by your department, which was all part of an equally unusual and disturbingly vicious public castigation of me since my attempt to draw public attention to one of the most fundamental issues South Africans should be discussing," read the article credited to the minister. 

She said the Constitution was a man-made and historically contextualised document. 

"That contextualisation cannot escape the reality of Codesa 1 and 2 that defines the proverbial womb of the Constitution. In this sense, the Constitution makes for a 'settlement agreement'. 

"Concerning our laws and their interpretation, it certainly has supreme authority, and it is indeed a remarkable and impressively progressive document in many ways. 

'Not holy scripture' 

"It does set high standards for our democratic life together. But it is not holy Scripture. Rather than seeing it as an untouchable, irreproachable holy relic, I see it as a living document, evolving with our own development. As such, it is open to discussion, debate, and critique." 

Sisulu said the Constitution did not embrace the experience of South Africans as a whole, "especially the poor, the disenfranchised, the marginalised, and the excluded, it has failed in its primary function regardless of how it may offend us to accept such". 

She maintained that contrary to the views expressed by, in particular, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo regarding her utterance as being ill-conceived and seemingly formulated without any facts, she said had spent a considerable amount of time pondering the topic. 

READ | Ronald Lamola | Dear Lindiwe, most of our gains post -1994 are because of the Constitution

"Despite what you posit, debates and discussions around the Constitution are not a recent occurrence, 'heightened' by the words in my article… This article is the fulcrum of my thought provocation and pensive reflections over an elongated period as we sojourn in a democratic era," read Sisulu's latest offering. 

She was responding to an article penned by Lamola on Friday, which claimed her opinion pieces did not cite a single judgment by the country's democratic courts. 

He also cautioned that "referring to judicial officers by using crude racial tropes cannot pass off as a debate".
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

Citing at least one case, Sisulu wrote: "I do believe that our Constitution far too often serves the few, the powerful, and the well-connected. 

"It cannot be that resources become the determining factor between justice and injustice, right and wrong, moral and immoral. In this regard, I bring to your attention the ongoing case of Vodacom and Mr Nkosana Makate.

"A black young man whose invention aided Vodacom's wealth had to rely on aid to make his case in the Constitutional Court. The matter is still not settled and remains ongoing. 

"I cite this here not in pre-empting an outcome but to highlight the challenge the poor have to take on the wealthy and to find rightful justice. That situation needs vigorous debate and firm correction. 

"The evidence is as straightforward as it is devastating: South Africa is the most unequal society on earth. Yet you blithely assert that the Constitution needs no critique, and the judges are above all critique because 'judgments of our courts have brought about a much more equal society'.

"What I am trying to do, is to make us all see that, at this time of celebration of the adoption of South Africa's Constitution, we have come to the point of serious and honest reflection: where do we come from, where are we, and where are we going? And perhaps the voices of our youth will help us here," read her article. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolalindiwe sisulupolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo