53m ago

add bookmark

'Sisulu opinion pieces did not cite single judgment by country's democratic courts' - Lamola

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ronald Lamola (Photo: Jonathan Burton)
Ronald Lamola (Photo: Jonathan Burton)
  • Minister Ronald Lamola is the latest senior government leader to rebuke his tourism counterpart Lindiwe Sisulu.
  • Lamola lambasted Sisulu's latest opinion piece in which she attacked black judges.
  • He said Sisulu's utterances were a personal attack and insult to the judges.

"Referring to judicial officers by using crude racial tropes cannot pass off as a debate."

This was Justice Minister Ronald Lamola response in reference to a recent opinion piece by his tourism counterpart Lindiwe Sisulu.

Lamola on Friday joined other leaders and civil society groups who condemned Sisulu's utterances and accused her of insulting black judges and the rule of law, calling for her to withdraw what she had written and apologise.

"Aside from the attacks on judges, there is a pervasive narrative in our body politic which characterises the Constitution as a sell-out," said Lamola.

"... perhaps indeed, this is an opportune moment to debate our constitutional democracy further, especially as we have just marked the 25th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. But in so doing, we should be unequivocal about what passes as debate and what does not. 

"Referring to judicial officers using crude racial tropes cannot pass off as a debate. Attacking the very institution that is [there] to uphold the Constitution goes against the grain of everything that we wanted to change from before 1994," Lamola said.

READ | Sisulu crossed line with opinion piece not backed up by facts or analysis 

Lamola said:

Insinuating that judges who have assumed the high calling of judicial office in our democratic era are mentally colonised is a personal attack that cannot be condoned under any circumstances. In addition, calling any Black person - whether a judge or not - a 'house negro', is insulting.

Lamola emphasised that judges were required to uphold and protect the Constitution and the human rights entrenched in it and administer justice to all persons alike without fear, favour, or prejudice.

"The law can indeed be used in pursuit of evil - apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany are both cases in point, as their laws were technically legal because they were on the statute book, but they were morally wrong. 

"This is exactly what our Constitution set out to change. The Constitution removed parliamentary supremacy so that laws passed and any action by government is measured against the Constitution as a yardstick," said Lamola.

Lamola said Sisulu's opinion pieces did not cite a single judgment by the country's democratic courts.

He said:

Both Cde Lindiwe’s first and second articles do not cite a single judgment by our democratic courts in which oppressive or unjust laws in general or oppressive laws based on race and sexism are enforced.

"On the contrary judgments by our courts have brought about a much more equal society, where human dignity places a central role."

ALSO READ | ANC should call Sisulu to account over controversial comments - party veteran

"Most of the gains we have made as a nation since 1994 have been because of the Constitution. The Constitution and the judiciary have been instrumental in changing the landscape. Much has been realised. Much still needs to be done and improved.

"Criticism and freedom of expression are some of the important pillars of our democracy, but we need to exercise them with caution and responsibility to avoid destroying or paralysing important arms of the state.

"... any criticism against our courts should be on substance and with evidence. Sweeping statements or blanket attacks on our courts and judiciary are dangerous to our constitutional democracy," Lamola said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolalindiwe sisulugautengpolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.99
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,823.33
+0.0%
Silver
23.04
-0.2%
Palladium
1,900.00
+0.7%
Platinum
986.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo