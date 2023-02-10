Sisulu warns tourists as floods wreak havoc across the country

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned tourists to be vigilant amid continued heavy rains across parts of the country.

In the Kruger National Park, flooding led to the closure of four camps - Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati.

All access gates besides Crocodile Bridge are open. Tourists are warned that the route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible, and travel between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible.

Sisulu said: "It is important for all tourists in and around Mpumalanga and Komani areas in the Eastern Cape to be cautious, especially when travelling at night and when crossing low-lying bridges".

Rescue teams in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal also warned residents to avoid low-lying bridges.