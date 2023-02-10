41m ago

add bookmark

Sisulu warns tourists as floods wreak havoc across the country

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A low-lying bridge in Tshwane has flooded after heavy rains.
A low-lying bridge in Tshwane has flooded after heavy rains.
Tshwane Emergency Services Department
  • Heavy rains in the northern and eastern parts of the country will continue into Saturday. 
  • The South African Weather Services has issued a severe storm warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga. 
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu warned tourists to be vigilant and to obey authorities.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned tourists to be vigilant amid continued heavy rains across parts of the country.

In the Kruger National Park, flooding led to the closure of four camps - Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati.

All access gates besides Crocodile Bridge are open. Tourists are warned that the route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible, and travel between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible. 

Sisulu said: "It is important for all tourists in and around Mpumalanga and Komani areas in the Eastern Cape to be cautious, especially when travelling at night and when crossing low-lying bridges".

Rescue teams in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal also warned residents to avoid low-lying bridges.  

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange level 9 storm warning which continues for the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Friday and Saturday.  

The warning key works from Green, which is minimal impact, to red which is severe storm impact, and levels one to 10 signify the likelihood of a storm where 10 is highly likely.  

READ | KZN floods: Govt adapting disaster plans to prevent more catastrophic weather damage

The service warns that the impact of this type of storm could be widespread flooding, putting people at risk of being washed away.

It warns of displacement of communities, mudslides and rockfall and roads and bridges possibly washing away.  

An Orange level 5 warning was issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, with the service warning that rivers were overflowing, and the continued rain could cause further flooding. 

In the western parts of the country, the service warns of “very hot” and uncomfortable temperatures reaching the upper levels of 30 °C. 

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso called on motorists to not think about crossing flooded low-water bridges, “and risk losing their lives and those of their passengers as well as their assets”.  

“We also make a repeated call on those who find shelter under bridges near rivers to evacuate the rivers when it rains.” 

This as the emergency teams continue their search for a man who was swept away by the Apies River near the Pretoria Zoological Gardens at approximately 13:30 on Thursday. 

Mabaso said this was the second incident in the vicinity of the Pretoria Zoo in less than a week.  

Last Friday a man drowned after he was swept away during the ongoing rains. His body was recovered in Pretoria North the following day.   

The KZN provincial government warned residents of inclement weather conditions over large parts of the province.  

“Weather conditions could lead to the flooding of roads, settlements, and bridges. Residents are urged to exercise the utmost caution.” 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of tourismlindiwe sisulupoliticsweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
25% - 581 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
65% - 1492 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
947.04
-0.8%
Palladium
1,541.66
-4.8%
Gold
1,862.22
+0.0%
Silver
22.02
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.50
-0.7%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

11h ago

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo