31m ago

add bookmark

SIU argues Digital Vibes was a 'money laundering scheme used to benefit Mkhize family'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The Special Investigating Unit has applied for a joinder application at the Special Tribunal. 
  • The SIU wants to add six companies to its review application to set aside the R150 million Digital Vibes contract issued by the Department of Health. 
  • The SIU has argued that a series of companies, linked to Zweli Mkhize's family, used a money-laundering scheme to siphon money from Digital Vibes to the family. 


The Special Investigating Unit argued before the Special Tribunal that the Digital Vibes contract was a money-laundering scheme designed to siphon funds to former minister Zweli Mkhize's family while also shielding the family from accountability. 

The SIU appeared before the Special Tribunal on Tuesday. 

The unit wanted the court to add six companies to the main Digital Vibes review application. 

The application sought to review and set aside the R150 million contract between Digital Vibes and the Department of Health. The unit also wanted to recover the funds linked to the contract. 

In its investigation into the contract, which led to Mkhize's resignation, the SIU said it had found six other companies that received proceeds from Digital Vibes.

These monies were later paid over to companies linked to the Mkhize family. 

Cedar Falls Properties was one of the companies the SIU sought to add to its review application.

The other companies included: All Out Trading (Pty), Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd and/or Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize. 

Cedar Falls Properties' sole director is May Mkhize, the minister's wife. 

READ | Digital Vibes: SIU ready to oppose Zweli Mkhize's review application

Cedar Falls benefitted from an R1.8 million payment made to Ithala Bank by Sirela Trading for a loan the company had acquired. 

Sirela Trading made the R1.888 727.84 million to the benefit of Cedar Falls.

Mateta Projects, after receiving money from Digital Vibes, transferred the money paid by Sirela, the SIU believed.

Mateta, a company run by Mdu Mthethwa, a business associate linked to the Mkhize family, had received a R6 million payment from Digital Vibes, the SIU said in court papers. 

The SIU argued that the Mkhize family had received close to R10 million from the Digital Vibes contract. 

Advocate Barry Roux argued on behalf of the SIU that the six additional companies that had received proceeds from Digital Vibes should be liable to pay back the proceeds. 

Roux argued that the payments paid from Digital Vibes and eventually to entities linked to the Mkhize family could be described as a money-laundering scheme intended to benefit the family. 

The "siphoning scheme" in the series of payments made through middlemen companies was designed to shield the family from accountability. 

Cedar Falls had argued against the joinder application, saying the SIU had failed to prove it was liable in the Digital Vibes matter. 

Digital Vibes was appointed to lead the Department of Health's NHI media campaign. 

The former minister was alleged to have pressured his staff to appoint the company, which was linked to his associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha. 

The contract was irregularly expanded to cover media campaigns for Covid-19, the SIU said in its report. 

The hearing continues. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibessiuzweli mkhizecourtsfraudcorruption
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5371 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
2,007.22
+0.5%
Silver
26.19
+2.0%
Palladium
3,074.61
+2.4%
Platinum
1,149.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,454
-1.0%
All Share
72,574
-1.0%
Resource 10
85,965
-1.4%
Industrial 25
76,776
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,991
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22062.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo