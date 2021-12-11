SIU authorised to investigate RAF, Overstrand Municipality and state-owned company Alexkor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the SIU to investigate the Overstrand Municipality, Road Accident Fund and Alexkor.

The investigation concerns allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Any possible criminal conduct will be referred to the NPA, Hawks and police.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained authorisation to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the Overstrand Municipality and Alexkor SOC Limited.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three proclamations, the SIU revealed in a statement on Friday.

"Proclamation R44 of 2021 authorises the SIU to investigate the compensation or payments made by RAF to claimants or claimants' agents."

The SIU investigation will also focus on payments made by RAF to service providers in a manner that was contrary to applicable legislation, policies and instructions issued by National Treasury, and payments made in a fraudulent manner," the SIU said.

In addition, the SIU will also probe any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the RAF or any person or entity in relation to the allegations being investigated.

"The investigation will cover transactions that took place between 1 April 2018 and 10 December 2021, and transactions that either took place before April 2021 or after 10 December 2021 but relevant to, connected with the same persons, entities, or contracts being investigated," the SIU stated.

The SIU will also look into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Overstrand Municipality in the Western Cape and state-owned mining company Alexkor.

"The Overstrand investigation will focus on the maladministration in respect of the approval, allocation or payment of housing subsidies and allocation of houses."

At Alexkor, the SIU will focus on maladministration in respect of marketing, valuation, sale, and beneficiation of diamonds, pursuant to agreements concluded between Alexkor and service providers," the SIU added.

According to the SIU, the proclamations authorised it to use its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements, cellphone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath in an effort to hold those responsible to account for their actions.

In addition, any evidence pointing to criminal conduct will be referred to the relevant authorities.

Comment from the parties will be added if received.

