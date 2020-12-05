2h ago

SIU forum probing 13 cases of corruption and maladministration in health sector

Nicole McCain
The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) has received 20 allegations of corruption and maladministration over the last year.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the forum – which is convened by the Special Investigating Unit – met to discuss progress in the implementation of initiatives to fight fraud and corruption in the health sector.

This year, the HSACF has dealt with 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption. Investigations into 13 of the allegations are underway, while three allegations were assessed and closed.

Motivations for investigations have been submitted to the Presidency for four of the allegations. These allegations centre around the alleged improper award of healthcare risk waste contracts by provincial Departments of Health, says Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The HSACF meeting comes at a time when the country is not only experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in some provinces but also continuous challenges around the widespread phenomenon where certain private sector companies and individuals (including civil servants) have willingly chosen to exploit a grave medical, social and economic crisis to wrongfully enrich themselves at the expense of vulnerable members of society.


The current investigations have seen criminal referrals made in investigations involving the HPCSA, Office of the State Attorney, and Covid-19 procurement by state institutions.

In addition, lifestyle audits are being conducted where investigations have established that public servants are implicated in impropriety.

"The HSACF was further briefed on the irregularities around the regulation of medical devices and sub-standard [PPE flooding the South African market], doctor registration irregularities, public health care workers conducting remunerative work outside of the public service without permission, and the monitoring of non-profit organizations (NPOs) which are being hijacked in order to access Covid-19 funds," says Kganyago.

