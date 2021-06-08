SIU freezes R22.4m from more companies implicated in irregular Gauteng school sanitisation tenders

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order to freeze seven more bank accounts belonging to companies implicated in irregular tenders to sanitise Gauteng schools.

On Tuesday, the SIU said it had been granted an order by the Special Tribunal to freeze bank accounts containing R22.4 million.

The order was in addition to the R40.7 million preservation order granted last month.

In May, the SIU froze bank accounts containing R40.7 million. The accounts belonged to seven companies, five individuals and two family trusts to which the education department awarded contracts.

Last Monday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he should face action if he was implicated in the SIU report on the department's decontamination tenders.

Lesufi was speaking at Cornwall Hill College in Irene near Pretoria, where parents and pupils were protesting against racism and discrimination.

"I will act immediately. I will act without fear or favour on whoever is implicated. Even if it (the report) mentions me. Someone must act against me," Lesufi said.He added that he would also act against whoever else was mentioned in the report as soon as he received it.

More to follow.

