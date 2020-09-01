36m ago

add bookmark

SIU granted 30-day extension in North West health dept probe

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Thabo Lekalakala.
Dr Thabo Lekalakala.
Reginald Kanyane
  • The SIU has a 30-day extension to secure a presidential proclamation to investigate financial irregularities at the North West health department.  
  • In July, the Special Tribunal halted a pension payment of about R2 million to former department boss Thabo Lekalakala. 
  • Lekalakala had been dismissed following disciplinary processes.

The Special Tribunal has granted a 30-day extension to allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to secure a presidential proclamation to investigate allegations of financial irregularities in the North West health department, a spokesperson said. 

The extension was granted on Monday in an urgent court application heard virtually, the spokesperson for the tribunal, Selby Makgotho, told News24 on Tuesday. 

The order was initially granted in July when the Special Tribunal halted a pension payment of about R2 million to former health boss Thabo Lekalakala.  

Makgotho said the SIU was directed to investigate alleged financial irregularities into several health contracts that occurred during Lekalakala's tenure.  

ALSO READ| This is how the SIU is investigating Covid-19 corruption

Makgotho said in the urgent application, which was heard on Monday, that "the SIU conceded it could not obtain the proclamation within the prescribed period as per the initial order and that they requested further 30 days to finalise the process. Dr Lekalakala did not oppose the application for extension".

The president of the Special Tribunal, Judge Gidfonia Makhanya, granted the extension.

"The order further directs the SIU, upon receipt of the proclamation, to proceed and finalise the investigations against the various contracts, estimated at R30 million, entered into by Dr Lekalakala, within 60 days," Makgotho said. 

"The SIU was further directed that, as soon as the investigations have been completed, they should institute civil recovery proceedings in the Special Tribunal within 20 days."

Lekalakala was dismissed from his employment following protracted disciplinary processes. 

The initial order, granted by Judge Thina Siwendu on 10 July, interdicted the Government Employee Pension Fund from paying out his R2 million pension benefit.

"Judge Makhanya impressed upon the SIU to expedite the investigation process and approach the Special Tribunal for civil recovery proceedings."

Related Links
Special Tribunal halts pension payment to former NW health boss, orders SIU to finalise...
SIU wants former North West health boss's pension frozen pending probe of Gupta-linked deal
Suspended North West health boss arrested for fraud
Read more on:
siumahikengcorruption
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1017 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 408 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2754 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

17h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+1.58)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(+1.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(+1.85)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(+1.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.56)
Gold
1969.57
(+0.12)
Silver
28.04
(-0.20)
Platinum
940.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2265.67
(+2.06)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

9h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo