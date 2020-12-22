37m ago

add bookmark

SIU granted temporary order freezing pension benefits of former Lepelle Northern Water CEO

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phineas Legodi (file)
Phineas Legodi (file)
  • The SIU was granted a temporary order freezing the pension benefits of the former CEO of Lepelle Northern Water.
  • The former CEO resigned from the water board after being placed on precautionary suspension.
  • The SIU investigation relates to the Giyani water project.

The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) a temporary order to interdict the Municipal Employees Union Retirement Fund from paying out the pension benefits due to former Lepelle Northern Water CEO Phineas Legodi.

The current interim order comes after the initial temporary order granted was declared to have lapsed on 24 November.

The Tribunal also called on the respondents in the case to show cause before it on 21 January on why the interim order should not be confirmed.

News24 reported in September that the initial order was granted after Legodi resigned from the water board a few weeks ago after being placed on precautionary suspension by the Lepelle interim board in June. 

"The matter relates to a water project that was meant to benefit about 50 villages in Giyani, Limpopo province. The Department of Water and Sanitation appointed Lepelle Northern Water to oversee the project," SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The SIU investigation has uncovered information which suggest that Lepelle Northern Water awarded a contract to a third party to work on the project irregularly." 

READ | SIU granted interim order to freeze pension of former Lepelle Northern Water Board CEO

The SIU said it felt prudent to secure the pension of the former CEO in order to finalise the investigation.

The unit will approach the Tribunal to bring a formal application to recover any losses suffered by the state as a result of the alleged irregular award of the contract once the investigation is completed.

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said resignation from employment "only terminates the employer and employee relationship".

"The SIU will pursue civil litigation against any official if there is an indication that they have caused damage to the public purse," he added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuphineas legodigiyani water project
Lottery
2 players bag R188k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9186 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8166 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
19.59
(+0.19)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(+0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.19)
Gold
1863.45
(-0.78)
Silver
25.24
(-3.79)
Platinum
1000.00
(-0.79)
Brent Crude
50.86
(-2.45)
Palladium
2303.00
(+0.28)
All Share
58619.75
(-0.16)
Top 40
53648.03
(-0.25)
Financial 15
11911.08
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
77483.14
(-0.13)
Resource 10
56038.37
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo