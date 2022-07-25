14m ago

SIU hones in on dodgy Eastern Cape Sassa contracts and unlawful expenditure

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Sassa Eastern Cape is among the entities being investigated by the SIU.
File/News24
  • The Special Investigating Unit has set its sights on the SA Social Security Agency in the Eastern Cape money spent on fuel and certain contracts. 
  • The SIU is also probing the SA Council of Educators over the purchase of a property in East London. 
  • The unit has the power to order that the money be paid back, and can refer cases to the NPA for criminal investigation. 

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Eastern Cape will be investigated for unlawful expenditure, and other payments that could have led to losses to the state, the Special Investigating Units said on Monday.

An amendment to an SIU proclamation says the scope includes fleet fuel cards, the general running of the offices, and the scrutinising of a contract and tender.  

In the announcement, the SIU said investigators would look into the services of a cleaning company, the tender of another company, and a contract to supply blankets. 

The Local Office Improvement Project will also be investigated, as will the purchases of medical supplies. 

The point is to unearth possible malfeasance, and have the money paid back to the state. 

In the meantime, the SA Council of Educators (SACE) also faces an investigation. 

SACE is the body that registers teachers and regulates their professional and ethical code of conduct. 

It charges registration fees for the different categories of teachers.

The focus of the SIU probe will be the procurement and purchase of a commercial property on 33 Beacon Bay Drive, East London. 

As is the case with all its investigations, the SIU's terms of reference for SACE include any serious maladministration; improper or unlawful conduct; unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money; and unlawful, irregular or unapproved transactions and acquisitions. 

The SIU's investigations can yield orders to repay the money, and referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority to follow up on a criminal conduct investigation. 


