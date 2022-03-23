52m ago

SIU launches probe into alleged corruption in Limpopo over waste management tenders

Russel Molefe
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi is seen during an interview.
Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images, City Press
  • The Special Investigating Unit has launched yet another investigation into corruption in the Limpopo health department.
  • The department already had damning findings related to PPE.
  • The provincial government says the relevant department must cooperate with the SIU.

The Limpopo Department of Health is facing yet another probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into corruption and maladministration - this time related to waste management contracts.

The probe was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa through proclamation R55 of 2022. The proclamation covered offences which took place between 1 January 2010 and 18 March 2022.

The probe comes just after the SIU made damning findings in its investigation related to the R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in the provincial health department. 

READ | Tender fraud: SIU confiscates property, luxury vehicles worth R21.8m from City of Ekurhuleni

The findings also implicated senior officials - head of department Thokozani Mhlongo and chief financial officer Justice Mudau. The SIU had already laid criminal charges against them.

In a statement, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the latest investigation would focus on the contracting for waste management services in the province. 

He said:

The probe will specifically look at contracts for the removal, treatment, transportation, collection, treatment and disposal of healthcare risk waste.

"Furthermore, the SIU will probe payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury," Kganyago said.

He said the SIU would refer evidence that pointed to criminal conduct it uncovers during the investigation, to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

The investigation was welcomed by the provincial government which made it clear that the relevant department must cooperate and assist the SIU in the investigation.

Provincial government spokesperson, Ndavhe Ramakuela, said: "It is upon receiving the recommendations of the investigations that the provincial government will act accordingly."


