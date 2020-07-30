8m ago

add bookmark

SIU pounces on Western Cape municipality and supplier over irregular procurement of PPE

Canny Maphanga
(File, Getty Images)
(File, Getty Images)
  • The SIU has pounced on three premises over irregular procurement of PPE.
  • It seized critical documentation and information relating to the irregular procurement of PPE to the tune of millions.
  • The country has been inundated with reports of alleged impropriety regarding procurement of PPE for Covid-19. 

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) pounced on the premises of Matzikama Local Municpality and the offices of a supplier over irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

This comes after members of the SIU in the Western Cape secured search and seizure warrants on Thursday in the magisterial districts of Vredendal and Beaufort West.

"The search-and-seizure operations were executed immediately (30 July 2020) simultaneously at three premises, i.e. the offices of the Matzikama Local Municapilty, the offices of a supplier who supplied the municipality with personal protective equipment with an estimated value of R1 million," spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

"This resulted in the seizure of critical documentation and information relating to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment for the Matzikama Local Municipality," he added.

This comes after the matter was reported to the SIU in June 2020.

"On 23 July 2020, the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] authorised the SIU by means of Proclamation R.23 of 2020 to investigate the purchase of personal protective equipment in all state institutions," Kganyago said.

The country has been inundated with reports of alleged impropriety relating to procurement of PPE for Covid-19.

READ | DA in Eastern Cape writes to SIU to probe alleged PPE tender corruption in NMB

Just recently, the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape approached the SIU to probe "potential impropriety" in the awarding of several tenders to deliver PPE to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

In addition, the Gauteng ANC asked the MEC of Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku  and his wife, City of Johannesburg shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku, to "step aside", along with President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, over the R125-million PPE tender awarded to King Madzikane II Diko's Royal Bacha projects, News24 reported.

Diko has since taken a leave of absence from her governmental roles and Masuku has been placed on special leave amid investigations into alleged corruption at the Gauteng Department of Health.

Related Links
Churches 'disgusted' by 'shameless looting' of PPE funds
The Dikos speak: 'PPE tender was an error of judgement'
President's spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence in face of PPE procurement scandal
Read more on:
special investigating unitcape towncorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 993 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 1545 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 2737 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-1.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.95
(-2.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-1.76)
ZAR/AUD
12.02
(-1.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1951.60
(-0.67)
Silver
23.31
(-3.72)
Platinum
907.00
(-1.41)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2102.00
(-2.19)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

11h ago

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo