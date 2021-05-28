50m ago

add bookmark

SIU probe into allegations around Mkhize must be completed before any action can be taken - Mantashe

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Gwede Mantashe has called for the completion of the SIU investigation into allegations of conflict of interest against Zweli Mkhize before action can be taken.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for Mkhize to be suspended.
  • Mantashe said Mkhize would be vilified for spearheading a busy portfolio such as health, during a deadly pandemic.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, calling for the Special Investigations Unit probe to be completed first before any action can be taken against him.

On Thursday evening, Mantashe participated in a zoom lecture on "revolutionary morality" hosted by the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region of the Eastern Cape. The party’s chairperson said the law had to take its course before a decision about suspending Mkhize could be taken.

"They will insult you, but what they should be asking for really is to allow the investigation of the allegations. Now if we listen to [DA leader John] Steenhuisen every time he says somebody must be fired, we'll be left with nobody. The issue must be investigated, establish the truth, then we take action. That is my view," said Mantashe.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 28: Gwede Manta
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Mantashe’s comments come in the wake of growing concerns after the health minister's close associates were  accused of scoring a R150-million state contract. It was awarded to a company called Digital Vibes for communication about the NHI rollout, and later extended to government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mantashe defended Mkhize and said the they couldn't listen to opposition parties and lobby groups which were  trying to dictate who should be suspended or not.

READ | Not Cabinet's place to discuss Mkhize while SIU investigates, says Ntshavheni

"I see that as occupational hazard... as a mine worker when I go underground, I can’t avoid dust and effects of dust when I work underground. It is like that when you are leading a portfolio that is critical and busy, like health today," he said. 

The ANC chairperson has also defended the party’s position when it came to voting with the DA on the issue of the public protector in parliament. A move which has been criticised by some of the ANC's NEC, members.

"A process is started by Parliament. Halfway through that process and we are not even talking about removing or not removing the PP. We are talking about establishing a committee which will look into those issues. It is not voting with the DA when we table budgets in Parliament. We vote with the DA on the majority of things, so don’t vulgarise language," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgwede mantashezweli mkhizepolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
87% - 3813 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
13% - 548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.83
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.61
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.85
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.68
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,893.20
-0.2%
Silver
27.70
-0.5%
Palladium
2,826.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,181.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,350
+0.9%
All Share
67,542
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,607
-0.1%
Industrial 25
86,520
+1.2%
Financial 15
13,547
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo