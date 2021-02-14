SIU rejects Sanco's 'baseless and misleading' claims of politically selective probe

The SIU released its report last week, stating Covid-19 PPE contracts worth billions were still being investigations.

Sanco claimed the tribunal was selective in its investigations and politically pressured.

SIU said these claims were an attempt to divert it from doing its work.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the SA National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) claims it is selective in its probes on dodgy Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, are baseless and misleading, and it was tarnishing its work.

Sanco charged it was selective in its investigations into state entities in the province, that it was politically selective and contravening its constitutional mandate.

"It is of great importance to correct the perception created and set the record straight," it said.

The SIU has in its release of the report into the finalised investigations and outcomes made it clear to South Africans it was investigating 2 556 contracts, of which 164, valued at R3.5 billion, have been completed; investigations into 1 541 contracts worth more than R6.8 billion is currently underway and investigations into 851 contracts to the value of R2.9 billion are yet to commence.

On Sunday, it said it had not submitted a final report yet and the report released on 5 February only accounted for 26% of finalised investigations.

The SIU added its investigations were based on allegations and its findings were evidence-based, saying it would never investigate allegations selectively and rejected assertions of "political selectivity in its operations, as claimed by Sanco.

No political pressure

It said it would continue with its work without fear, favour or prejudice.

"The SIU further rejects the assertion that 'political pressure played a role in determining which corrupt cases moved forward and which were set aside'. The SIU views this statement as baseless and as an attempt to divert us from the work at hand. We will not be deterred from serving this country with integrity."

The SIU added it would not be swayed by any form of pressure and it performed its work with integrity, saying its team in Limpopo was led by capable individuals working hard to ensure reported allegations were investigated with integrity.

It called on the people of Limpopo to report all acts of corruption so that all those responsible were identified and brought to account for their wrongdoing, saying Sanco should also report allegations it was aware of and it would investigate them without fear, favour or prejudice.

"No amount of misinformation or any kind of undue pressure will deter the SIU from doing its work. The SIU Covid-19 corruption and maladministration allegation investigations are ongoing and we call on all members of the public to report the allegations to the SIU."

