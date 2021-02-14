13m ago

add bookmark

SIU rejects Sanco's 'baseless and misleading' claims of politically selective probe

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • The SIU released its report last week, stating Covid-19 PPE contracts worth billions were still being investigations. 
  • Sanco claimed the tribunal was selective in its investigations and politically pressured.
  • SIU said these claims were an attempt to divert it from doing its work.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the SA National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) claims it is selective in its probes on dodgy Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, are baseless and misleading, and it was tarnishing its work.

Sanco charged it was selective in its investigations into state entities in the province, that it was politically selective and contravening its constitutional mandate. 

"It is of great importance to correct the perception created and set the record straight," it said.

The SIU has in its release of the report into the finalised investigations and outcomes made it clear to South Africans it was investigating 2 556 contracts, of which 164, valued at R3.5 billion, have been completed; investigations into 1 541 contracts worth more than R6.8 billion is currently underway and investigations into 851 contracts to the value of R2.9 billion are yet to commence.

READ | SIU's PPE probes reveal 'flagrant disregard for laws' in an 'insatiable pursuit of self-enrichment'

On Sunday, it said it had not submitted a final report yet and the report released on 5 February only accounted for 26% of finalised investigations.  

The SIU added its investigations were based on allegations and its findings were evidence-based, saying it would never investigate allegations selectively and rejected assertions of "political selectivity in its operations, as claimed by Sanco. 

No political pressure

It said it would continue with its work without fear, favour or prejudice.

"The SIU further rejects the assertion that 'political pressure played a role in determining which corrupt cases moved forward and which were set aside'. The SIU views this statement as baseless and as an attempt to divert us from the work at hand. We will not be deterred from serving this country with integrity."

The SIU added it would not be swayed by any form of pressure and it performed its work with integrity, saying its team in Limpopo was led by capable individuals working hard to ensure reported allegations were investigated with integrity. 

It called on the people of Limpopo to report all acts of corruption so that all those responsible were identified and brought to account for their wrongdoing, saying Sanco should also report allegations it was aware of and it would investigate them without fear, favour or prejudice.

"No amount of misinformation or any kind of undue pressure will deter the SIU from doing its work. The SIU Covid-19 corruption and maladministration allegation investigations are ongoing and we call on all members of the public to report the allegations to the SIU." 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siusancocoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 735 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 918 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 4591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1824.50
(+0.01)
Silver
27.35
(+0.05)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo