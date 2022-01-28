34m ago

add bookmark

SIU report: Limpopo govt imposes media ban 'until province has concluded its processes'

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Limpopo government will not speak on the SIU report into PPE corruption.
The Limpopo government will not speak on the SIU report into PPE corruption.
Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Im
  • The Limpopo government says it won't comment on the SIU findings until an implementation plan is in place. 
  • The SIU found that PPE tenders worth R125 million were irregularly awarded by the health department.  
  • Thirty-three criminal cases were referred to law enforcement. 
 

The Limpopo government won't comment on the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) until they have an implementation plan.  

The SIU report released this week revealed a litany of offences in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.  

The report, among others, suggested the provincial health department had irregularly awarded PPE tenders worth R125 million. Thirty-three criminal cases were referred to law enforcement agencies. 

READ | Ace Magashule's sons cleared after SIU probe into PPE tenders

On Thursday, in a statement, the provincial government said individual departments would not be responding to media enquiries on the matter - "until the province has concluded its processes".

Speaking to News24 on the "media ban", spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the measure was taken to give the government time to study the report and make pronouncements on an implementation plan. 

"We can't put a blanket ban on the matter. How can we ask people to investigate you and then put a blanket over it?

"Once the processes and the total implications thereof have been assessed, a full report will be issued," Ramakuela said.

Lies

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Conty Lebepe Foundation urged Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha to take action against corruption and "those who have been trying to produce a laughing stock out of him through manipulative [sic] and lies that everything was aboard".

"Our suspicions about the extent of rot in the department of health in Limpopo have been confirmed. 

"However, of grave concern is not the only level of looting in the department (of health), but the extent to which they feed lies to Premier Stan Mathabatha, which makes him look like he is not staying in the same province with people of Limpopo," the foundation said.

The foundation called for an investigation into laundry services, security services, perishables, coal supply and maintenance contracts. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopomediacorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 927 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.63
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.44
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Gold
1,785.20
-0.7%
Silver
22.40
-1.6%
Palladium
2,332.00
-1.8%
Platinum
1,004.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo