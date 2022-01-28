SIU report: Limpopo govt imposes media ban 'until province has concluded its processes'

The Limpopo government says it won't comment on the SIU findings until an implementation plan is in place.

The Limpopo government won't comment on the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) until they have an implementation plan.

The SIU report released this week revealed a litany of offences in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.

The report, among others, suggested the provincial health department had irregularly awarded PPE tenders worth R125 million. Thirty-three criminal cases were referred to law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, in a statement, the provincial government said individual departments would not be responding to media enquiries on the matter - "until the province has concluded its processes".



Speaking to News24 on the "media ban", spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the measure was taken to give the government time to study the report and make pronouncements on an implementation plan.

"We can't put a blanket ban on the matter. How can we ask people to investigate you and then put a blanket over it?

"Once the processes and the total implications thereof have been assessed, a full report will be issued," Ramakuela said.

Lies

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Conty Lebepe Foundation urged Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha to take action against corruption and "those who have been trying to produce a laughing stock out of him through manipulative [sic] and lies that everything was aboard".

"Our suspicions about the extent of rot in the department of health in Limpopo have been confirmed.

"However, of grave concern is not the only level of looting in the department (of health), but the extent to which they feed lies to Premier Stan Mathabatha, which makes him look like he is not staying in the same province with people of Limpopo," the foundation said.

The foundation called for an investigation into laundry services, security services, perishables, coal supply and maintenance contracts.

