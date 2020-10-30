1h ago

SIU shows intent as it appoints 5 new provincial heads for offices across the country

Ntwaagae Seleka

  • The SIU announced the appointment of new provincial heads in Mpumalanga, Western Cape, North West, Free State and Limpopo.
  • The five appointees have vast experience in forensic investigations.
  • The appointments mark the continued execution of the unit's strategy.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has appointed new provincial heads at its offices in Mpumalanga, Western Cape, North West, Free State and Limpopo.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the new appointments mark the continued execution of the unit's strategy.

The five appointees all have a legal background and come with vast experience in forensic investigations.

Their first challenge will be to investigate the current personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandals.

"…our strategic objective to enable and strengthen the SIU provincial offices and thereby improve our service delivery in provinces. These appointments complete the process of the appointments of provincial heads in the SIU," said Kganyago.

READ: This is how the SIU is investigating Covid-19 corruption

Kganyago said Andrew Kgasago has been appointed to head the Mpumalanga office.

Kgasago has over 21 years' experience in forensic investigations, including forensic legal experience.

"Michael Leaser will lead the Western Cape office. He has over 20 years' experience in the financial and forensic investigation environments.

"Israel Ndou will be heading the North West office. He has over 20 years' experience in forensic investigations, including the forensic legal environment.

"Simangele Tshabalala will head the Free State office. She has over 15 years' experience in the legal environment, including forensic legal. 

"Seth Msimanga will lead the Limpopo office. He has over 21 years' experience in the forensic investigations environment," Kganyago said.

The SIU's head, advocate Andy Mothibi, said: "I am confident that the appointees will not only bring stability in these offices, but will also provide the necessary leadership to drive the performance of provincial operations while striving to maintain the provincial offices as going concerns in line with our strategic direction.

"They start their new responsibilities at the time when the SIU is faced with a mammoth task of investigating Covid-19 irregularities."

