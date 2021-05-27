53m ago

add bookmark

SIU to freeze assets worth R40.7m of Gauteng companies contracted for school fumigations

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fumigation at Rhodesfield Technical High School in Kempton Park in preparation of the Opening of schools under Level 3 Lockdown. [Photo: GCIS]
Fumigation at Rhodesfield Technical High School in Kempton Park in preparation of the Opening of schools under Level 3 Lockdown. [Photo: GCIS]

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order allowing it to freeze assets worth R40.7 million of 14 service providers which the Gauteng Department of Education contracted to decontaminate schools.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU said it would also launch review proceedings in the Special Tribunal within the next 30 days for an order compelling the service providers to pay back the money.

"The SIU investigation has revealed that the procurement process conducted by the Gauteng education department was manifestly unlawful.

"The Gauteng Department of Education paid over R431 million to service providers, pursuant to a process that was haphazard, unfair and littered with procurement irregularities," the SIU said.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gauteng education departmentsiugautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 1379 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

7h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.71
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,895.54
-0.1%
Silver
27.65
-0.1%
Palladium
2,779.97
+1.2%
Platinum
1,194.77
+0.0%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,459
+0.6%
All Share
66,567
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,897
+1.7%
Industrial 25
85,291
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,217
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo