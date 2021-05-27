SIU to freeze assets worth R40.7m of Gauteng companies contracted for school fumigations

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order allowing it to freeze assets worth R40.7 million of 14 service providers which the Gauteng Department of Education contracted to decontaminate schools.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU said it would also launch review proceedings in the Special Tribunal within the next 30 days for an order compelling the service providers to pay back the money.

"The SIU investigation has revealed that the procurement process conducted by the Gauteng education department was manifestly unlawful.

"The Gauteng Department of Education paid over R431 million to service providers, pursuant to a process that was haphazard, unfair and littered with procurement irregularities," the SIU said.

