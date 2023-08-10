44m ago

Share

SIU to freeze pension benefits of officials who left Tembisa hospital amid corruption probe

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tembisa hospital.
Tembisa hospital.
Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
  • The Special Investigative Unit says it will freeze the pension benefit of officials implicated in Tembisa hospital corruption who have already stopped working there.
  • One retired, one resigned and another stopped working.
  • Six officials have been suspended.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will freeze the pension benefits of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital officials who left the hospital during its investigation into supply chain management corruption.

This comes after the Gauteng health department announced this week that disciplinary action was being taken against officials after the SIU's forensic report on its investigation was made public in December 2022. 

Of the nine employees cited in the report, six were suspended from 10 July to enable disciplinary proceedings to get under way, and an investigator was appointed to deal with the matter further.

However, the supply chain deputy director retired, a chief physiotherapist resigned, and a sessional medical officer stopped working at the hospital.

READ | Two years after Deokaran murder, Lesufi finally suspends officials linked to Tembisa Hospital graft

The unit also motivated to further investigate supply chain management at the hospital.

"Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted, and the SIU investigation findings point to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions.

"In addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, the SIU also identifies systematic failures and recommends improving measures to prevent future losses," SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed in an oral reply to questions from the DA at a legislature sitting that the officials were put on precautionary suspension.

The department said processes relating to the disciplinary cases of the suspended chief financial officer and CEO were under way and were being handled from the premier's office.

Two officials have since been charged.

This comes nearly two years after the assassination of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was murdered in an apparent hit outside her children's school after she flagged irregular payments and suspected tender fraud at the hospital.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tembisa provincial hospitalsiubabita deokarangautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsservice deliveryhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 556 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1120 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 1263 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 174 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
5% - 181 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.87
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.63
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.8%
Platinum
903.01
+0.6%
Palladium
1,292.05
+3.4%
Gold
1,914.25
-0.0%
Silver
22.70
+0.2%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,216
+1.2%
All Share
77,750
+1.2%
Resource 10
60,636
+1.0%
Industrial 25
108,144
+1.6%
Financial 15
17,412
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo