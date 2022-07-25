SIU to probe alleged corruption at KZN municipality and transport department

The SIU has been authorised to investigate the Newcastle Municipality and the KZN provincial transport department.

The probe will look at allegations of irregular contracts and wasteful expenditure at the municipality.

The KZN transport department will be investigated for "serious maladministration".

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Newcastle Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the provincial transport department.

On Monday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said proclamations had been signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said the two institutions were among 11 government departments where allegations of corruption and maladministration would be investigated.

The SIU will probe the Newcastle Municipality's procurement processes, contracts and payments regarding several projects, including the refurbishment of existing pipelines and construction of a 2km pipeline connection to Soul City.

The contract for a revenue management and supply chain management system, which will be in place for three financial years, will also be probed.

The investigation will cover offences from the beginning of 2018.

Kganyago said the SIU would also probe alleged payments made to fictitious employees and staff members who had left the municipality's employment.

The probe would also investigate wasteful expenditure "incurred as a result of late payments made to Eskom" and late South African Revenue Service payments.

"The SIU will also look into alleged serious, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the Newcastle Municipality, unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property, unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property, intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property, offence referred to in parts or sections of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004," he added.

Acting Newcastle municipal manager Zamani Mcineka said he welcomed the investigation but was still awaiting official communication from the SIU.

He said:

As a municipality and leadership, we have committed to good governance and clean administration. We have no objection to any investigation, as these allegations are surely based on certain allegations made by whistleblowers or members of the public.

Mcineka said he has only been in the position for six months and most of the allegations did not take place under his watch.

"As the head of the municipality, I support the investigation in every way possible. We must unveil any wrong thing that has happened because we are here to serve the community of Newcastle," he added.

The investigation into the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will focus on allegations of "serious maladministration". The irregular and wasteful expenditure was identified by the Auditor-General South Africa.

The probe will focus on offences from March 2006.

"The SIU will also investigate any alleged serious, improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the department, unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money, unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property, intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property," said Kganyago.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department would co-operate with the investigation.

"In all proclamations, the SIU will refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration," said Kganyago.