SIU to probe security contracts in Mogale City

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate corruption allegations relating to security service contracts in the Mogale City municipality in Gauteng, according to spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Kganyago said on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the unit to conduct the investigation with a focus on possibly irregular payments and the recovery of financial losses the state or the municipality might have suffered.

Kganyago added that the conduct of contractors, suppliers, service providers and officials in the municipality would also form part of the investigation.

He said the investigation would look into "an armed and unarmed security services contract by or on behalf of the municipality. The probe will focus on any payments made that may not have been fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, or contrary to applicable legislation".



