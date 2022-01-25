1h ago

add bookmark

SIU wants action on ex JB Marks mayor still earning salary despite links to Covid-19 corruption

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kgotso Khumalo has been accused of corruption.
Kgotso Khumalo has been accused of corruption.
Susan Cilliers
  • The Special Investigating Unit's probe into government Covid-19 procurement has been made public.
  • The former mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, Kgotso Khumalo, continues to earn a councillor's salary despite a referral for disciplinary action.
  • Despite assurances from the North West Cogta MEC Lena Miga, little action has been taken against Khumalo. 

Kgotso Khumalo, the former mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, continues to earn a councillor's salary despite being implicated in Covid-19 procurement corruption.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was concerned that no action had been taken against Khumalo despite evidence that he had allegedly facilitated an illegal deal related to Covid-19 procurement. The SIU probed procurement in the North West municipality and found that several service providers were overpaid for services.

The unit also found that Khumalo had a hand in facilitating a R1.2 million contact to Potch-Tlokwe Chamber of Commerce. 

READ | Municipal officials implicated in Covid-19 corruption say suspensions affected their self-worth

The probe found that the company invoiced the municipality for R1.2 million to cater to the homeless during the lockdown.

There were no supporting documents that motivated the need for this payment made in April 2020.

The SIU found that Khumalo had influenced the R1.2 million payment from the mayor's budget. The payment was deemed irregular and unlawful according to the prescripts of the Constitution and public procurement legislation, including the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA).  

"Any payments that JB Marks made to Potch-Tlokwe Chamber without any contracts and SCM processes being followed is deemed to constitute irregular expenditure and/or fruitless and wasteful, as referred to in the MFMA," the SIU report stated.

The SIU recommended that Khumalo face executive action from Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Lena Miga. Khumalo resigned as mayor in May 2021.  

His decision to step aside was linked to the ANC's step-aside resolution. Despite facing corruption charges, Khumalo remained on the payroll as a councillor.

The SIU said it was concerned that no disciplinary action had been taken against Khumalo.

The matter was referred for executive action on 11 November 2020. 

The SIU said:

It is important that this matter is attended to. The SIU has raised this with the relevant MEC for attention.

The unit had also made referrals for criminal charges and taken disciplinary action against key JB Marks officials who signed off on the overpayment of service providers for Covid-19 procurement of services.

Khumalo was one of three political figures who had been referred for executive action by the SIU.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku was removed from his position following his implication in Covid-19 corruption.

Former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba was also fired from her position after her implication in the same investigation. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday made public the SIU report into Covid-19 procurement. The unit probed more than 5 000 government contracts issued between January and July 2020. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siukgotso khumalofraudcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 558 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,842.40
-0.0%
Silver
23.70
-1.2%
Palladium
2,171.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,021.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.27
-1.9%
Top 40
66,009
+0.5%
All Share
72,500
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,947
+2.1%
Industrial 25
90,290
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,796
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo