1h ago

add bookmark

SIU wants former North West health boss's pension frozen pending probe of Gupta-linked deal

Jeanette Chabalala
Dr Thabo Lekalakala. Picture: Reginald Kanyane
Dr Thabo Lekalakala. Picture: Reginald Kanyane
  • The SIU wants the Special Tribunal to issue an order halting the payment of the pension of former North West health department boss Thabo Lekalakala.   
  • SIU says it is currently investigating tender irregularities involving Buthelezi Emergency Medical Services.  
  • It has also made an application in court for the mobile clinic tender awarded to Gupta-aligned company Mediosa to be included in the investigations.   

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has approached the Special Tribunal in an effort to halt the payment of the pension of former North West health department boss Thabo Lekalakala, pending investigations into a multi-million rand contract awarded to a Gupta-aligned company.

During a visual hearing on Thursday morning, advocate Judith Ramoshaba for the SIU, said they were currently investigating several allegations of financial irregularities during Lekalakala's tenure.

The SIU is looking into the tender irregularities involving Buthelezi Emergency Medical Services (Buthelezi EMS).

It has also made an application in court for the controversial mobile clinic tender, dubiously awarded to the Gupta-aligned company Mediosa, to be included in their investigation, she said. 

Mediosa was allegedly awarded a R30 million, three-year contract by the health department, in advance, and without it going out to tender, News24 previously reported.  

She said the SIU's investigation into Lekalakala's involvement in the awarding of the tender irregularly were at an advanced stage. 

Ramoshaba argued that should the pension of around R2m be paid, the state would suffer irreparable harm. 

But Judge Thina Siwendu was seemingly not impressed with the SIU's case, saying she found it lacking.   

She said the SIU broadly stated that Lekalakala faced a disciplinary hearing for one of the tenders and was later disciplined for gross negligence, however, they did not disclose to the tribunal what irregularities were found during his disciplinary inquiry - and how he was ultimately accountable for the awarding of the contract given that he said the decision was not his.

"On the papers, I expected you to set out the facts to enable the tribunal to come to a decision that there is some prima facie right on which the court can grant relief," Siwendu said. 

In response, Ramoshaba said: "It is common knowledge that he was dismissed for failing to take responsibility in terms of the awarding of that R30m contract to Mediosa."

The judge said this was not common knowledge to the tribunal and that the SIU should properly set out its case.

She said:

We are not running a kangaroo process, we are running a legal process. You've got to make your case in the papers. What is common knowledge to you, is not common knowledge to me.

She said the SIU pleaded so "thinly".

"Your investigation is not complete, we understand that, but at the least, there were other aspects that you could have brought before. 

"What you found in the disciplinary hearing, that even if it's on appeal, that is available and that is not sub judice. You understand?

"I really had difficulty with the way that you set out your case here and I think more could have been done in this instance, to assist and to make clear particularly because part of the complaint is not in the jurisdiction of the SIU yet. So if you don't tick all the boxes you're going to have a hard time before me at the least." 

'Irregular appointment'

Lekalakala's advocate, Matthews Mojapelo, said the SIU's application should be dismissed with costs, saying the unit did not make out a case.

He said the SIU's application seemed to rely on the Mediosa contract. 

"All the other allegations... all we hear in their affidavit is that the investigations are at an advanced stage. There is only a repetition of what the proclamation says but we are not told the facts about what is it that is done by the respondent."

He also said the SIU expected the tribunal not to exercise its independence but to rely on the outcome of Lekalakala's disciplinary hearing, without knowing what evidence was presented there. 

Siwendu is expected to make her ruling on Friday at 14:00.  

Lekalakala was suspended on allegations of financial irregularities pertaining to his alleged involvement in the Mediosa scandal.

He then faced a disciplinary inquiry which found him guilty of gross negligence. He was later dismissed. 

However, the SIU launched an investigation on a different tender and approached the tribunal on the basis that payment of his pension funds should be halted.

In August last year, Lekalakala was arrested along with former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson in relation to his "irregular" appointment as the head of the health department in 2014.

Lekalakala allegedly provided false information but despite this, was still recommended for the post.

They were each released on R20 000 bail.

Again in December, Lekalakala was charged with fraud and corruption related to the Mediosa contract, City Press reported.  

Lekalakala was released on R5 000 bail.

Related Links
Suspended North West health boss arrested for fraud
North West head of health on precautionary suspension three days after returning to office
Mediosa debacle: Suspension of North West health HOD extended
Read more on:
siumediosa
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1803 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 1967 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.92
(-0.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.12
(+0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(+0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.03)
Gold
1800.89
(-0.39)
Silver
18.56
(-0.53)
Platinum
829.82
(-2.12)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1948.00
(+1.80)
All Share
55934.33
(+0.11)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo