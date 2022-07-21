SIU welcomes arrests of KwaZulu-Natal father, daughter on R4.3m PPE fraud charges

The SIU has welcomed the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal father and daughter Makhonzandile and Naledi Lukhope.

The Lukhope's allegedly fraudulently scored PPE tenders worth R4,3m in May 2020.

They appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court after their arrest on Wednesday, and were later released on bail.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of a father and daughter duo accused of fooling the Eastern Cape Department of Education into believing they operated two companies in the province.



The Hawks arrested Makhonzandile Lukhope and his daughter Naledi on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

They appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape, facing charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Lukhope was released on R4 000 bail and Naledi on R2 000 bail. The Lukhopes were allegedly fraudulently awarded PPE tenders amounting to R4.3m by the Eastern Cape education department in May 2020.

News24 earlier reported the money was meant to benefit suppliers in the province.

The tenders were awarded to Amabongwe Building and Civil Contractors and Tsunami Civils.

Lukhope, 51, is the sole director of Amabongwe, while Naledi, 22, is the sole director of Tsunami Civils.

Lukhope and Naledi each submitted lease contracts for their respective companies, which gave the education department the impression that the businesses operated in the Eastern Cape.

Amabongwe scored a R1.9m tender while Tsunami Civils scored R2.4m.

The SIU said Lukhope failed to disclose an interest in Tsunami Civils in which Naledi is the sole director.

The Education MEC Fundile Gade has welcomed the arrests. The duo will appear in the East London Regional Court on 15 August.



