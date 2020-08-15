28m ago

Six alleged pangolin dealers arrested in Midrand

Kaveel Singh
  • Six people have been arrested for dealing in pangolins. 
  • They were nabbed following a sting operation that led to the discovery of a live pangolin.
  • The accused will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Five men and one woman have been arrested for dealing in pangolins following a sting operation in the Midrand area on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the six - aged between 28 and 42 - are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They were arrested in a sting operation "while in the process of looking for a buyer for a poached pangolin".

"The group, which has been charged for contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, was pounced upon on Thursday at a lodge in Midrand, in an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Hawks' wildlife-trafficking team together with Crime Intelligence and Benoni K9."

ALSO READ | The endangered pangolin may have spread the deadly coronavirus to humans - scientists

Mulamu said a pangolin was found alive at the scene.

"The scaly protected species… was still alive [and] found hidden in a cardboard box. All six suspects were immediately arrested and charged."

