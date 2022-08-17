40m ago

Six armed men abduct Cape Town boy, 6, on way to school

Marvin Charles and Tammy Petersen
Shanawaaz Asghar, was snatched shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning.
  • Police are searching for six men who snatched a 6-year-old boy outside his Kensington home on Wednesday morning.
  • Shanawaaz Asghar has not yet been found.
  • News24 understands the suspects were heavily armed at the time of the abduction. 

Without wasting any time, Western Cape police launched a manhunt for a 6-year-old Grade R pupil who was snatched from outside his Kensington home on Wednesday morning.

Shanawaaz Asghar was abducted before 08:00 as he was heading to school.

It is understood that the armed perpetrators snatched the boy on the corner of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and forced him into a silver VW Polo.

No ransom demands have been made.

Shanawaaz was wearing his navy blue school tracksuit, grey shoes and a white short-sleeved shirt.

News24 established that the family was at the police station on Wednesday morning.

All Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut was prepared to reveal was that police were searching for six people in connection with the child's abduction.

He said:

Six suspects fled with the victim and are yet to be arrested. Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we will not be disclosing any further information regarding the incident at this premature stage.

News24 understands that the child's father runs his brother's business in Salt River.

Shanawaaz's school, Hidayatul Islam Primary, issued a brief statement after the abduction: "Please keep him and his family in your duahs (prayers) as we pray for his safe return ameen. May Allah protect all our children."

School governing body chairperson Dawood Esack said the school was supporting the family. 

"The father is very distraught and the mother is completely hysterical. The child was kidnapped in close proximity of the educare, the staff is very upset and everyone is praying that the child returns safely," he added.

In a statement, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said: "The MJC calls upon the community to intensify their duah (prayers) for those in our community who have been kidnapped."

