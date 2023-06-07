1h ago

Share

Six arrested for allegedly stealing Eskom copper cables near Coligny substation

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Copper cables worth R22 500 were seized in Coligny.
Copper cables worth R22 500 were seized in Coligny.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Six suspects were arrested on Monday after Eskom copper cables worth R22 500 were found in one of their vehicles.
  • Police said 13 rolled bundles of copper cable were found in a Quantum.  
  • The six were expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Six suspects were arrested on Monday after Eskom copper cables were found in their vehicle on the N14 between Coligny and Ventersdorp. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said 13 rolled bundles of copper cable worth an estimated R22 500 were found in a Quantum driven by a 41-year-old man.  

Myburgh said investigations determined that the copper cables were stolen from an Eskom substation close to Coligny. 

She said police received information on Monday of two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum and Nissan NP 300 bakkie, driving around in the early morning hours on the N14 between Coligny and Ventersdorp.

"With the assistance of the local neighbourhood watch, the police followed the vehicles and when they stopped the Toyota Quantum at about 04:00, two suspects got out and fled the scene while the Nissan NP 300 took a turn into a nearby location and vanished.

"Subsequent to the arrest, neighbouring stations were alerted of the NP 300 bakkie that fled the scene. However, members of the Klerksdorp Flying Squad noticed the Nissan bakkie on the N12 road between Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp about three hours later. They stopped the vehicle and apprehended five more suspects, all Mozambican nationals between the ages of 21 and 33," said Myburgh.

The six suspects were expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for possession of suspected stolen copper cables as well as causing damages to and tampering with essential infrastructure in accordance with Section 3 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, 2015 (Act No.18 of 2015).

READ | EMPD officers catch alleged copper thieves red-handed

News24 previously reported that a man accused of stealing cellphone batteries in various parts of South Africa over two years was arrested. 

David Mathebula, 55, allegedly stole the batteries to sell them in his home country, Mozambique.

News24 reported that when Mathebula was arrested, he was a passenger in a vehicle officers had pulled over.

"Upon searching the car, the police found tower batteries," Funani said.

When police took his fingerprints, they discovered that the prints matched those of someone who had been stealing cellphones in five provinces since 2021.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested on 1 June for stock theft after they were found with a donkey cart loaded with goat carcasses.

Siamang Kapari, 33, and Dikgang Daniel Madisa, 38, were arrested after police received information that the cart was next to the Botswana Port of Entry in Matlhase village, Lehurutshe, loaded with the carcasses.

"Police were assisted by local community members and two suspects were cornered and apprehended. Six goat carcasses were found in their possession, which they could not account for. With the assistance of tattoo markings on the carcasses, the owner was traced," said Myburgh.

Kapari and Madisa appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday for stock theft and will remain in custody until their next court appearance on 12 June.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomnorth westmahikengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 849 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1139 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

1h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

21m ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,034.66
-0.5%
Palladium
1,408.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,959.62
-0.2%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,749
+0.2%
All Share
77,028
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,747
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,757
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,309
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo