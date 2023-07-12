Six dead, four injured in Nelson Mandela Bay mass shooting

Six people were killed and four injured in a mass shooting at a house in KwaNobuhle , on Tuesday night.

According to police, three men opened fire on people standing in the front yard and in the house.

Police suspect the incident is drug-related.

Five men and a woman have been shot dead and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house in Modlele Street, KwaNobuhle, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday night.



According to police information, three armed men entered the property shortly before 20:00 and opened fire on people standing in the front yard and those inside the house.

The injured, three men and one woman, were rushed to hospital for treatment.



Police confirmed that three of the victims had been identified, but that they were still verifying the information and contacting the next-of-kin.

Residents were reeling in shock following the brutal attack.

Neighbours and family members of some of the deceased did not want to speak to the media on Wednesday morning, but an aunt of one of the victims, who did not want to be named, cried uncontrollable in the street outside the house.

She said she still does not have all the details and does not even know if her nephew is one of the deceased or injured.

"We are waiting for more information," she said.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two women had been shot at the gate before the gunmen went into the house.

None Candice Bezuidenhout/News24

"One woman succumbed to her injuries, while the other sustained injuries. A further eight people were shot, leaving five more dead and three others injured," she said.



Naidu said police suspect the motive for the attack was drug-related and that the house was a well-known drug den in the area.



She said:

We have raided this house several times before with the latest raid taking place last week.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene instructed the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit to hunt down the perpetrators.



Mene condemned the "senseless" killings and called on the community to assist police in tracing the suspects.

"Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer," she said.

"We are appealing to the community of KwaNobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured."

Anyone who can assist with identifying the victims can contact Colonel Willie Mayi from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.