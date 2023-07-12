1h ago

Share

Six dead, four injured in Nelson Mandela Bay mass shooting

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The house in Modlele Street, KwaNobuhle where the incident took place.
The house in Modlele Street, KwaNobuhle where the incident took place.
Candice Bezuidenhout/News24
  • Six people were killed and four injured in a mass shooting at a house in KwaNobuhleon Tuesday night.
  • According to police, three men opened fire on people standing in the front yard and in the house. 
  • Police suspect the incident is drug-related.

Five men and a woman have been shot dead and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house in Modlele Street, KwaNobuhle, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday night.

According to police information, three armed men entered the property shortly before 20:00 and opened fire on people standing in the front yard and those inside the house.

The injured, three men and one woman, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that three of the victims had been identified, but that they were still verifying the information and contacting the next-of-kin.

Residents were reeling in shock following the brutal attack.

Neighbours and family members of some of the deceased did not want to speak to the media on Wednesday morning, but an aunt of one of the victims, who did not want to be named, cried uncontrollable in the street outside the house.

She said she still does not have all the details and does not even know if her nephew is one of the deceased or injured.

READ | Gqeberha mass shooting: Gunmen 'shot down families, killing brothers and friends' - Cele

"We are waiting for more information," she said.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two women had been shot at the gate before the gunmen went into the house.

tape
Police tape was still found at the scene on Wednesday morning.

"One woman succumbed to her injuries, while the other sustained injuries. A further eight people were shot, leaving five more dead and three others injured," she said.

Naidu said police suspect the motive for the attack was drug-related and that the house was a well-known drug den in the area.

She said:

We have raided this house several times before with the latest raid taking place last week.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene instructed the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit to hunt down the perpetrators.

Mene condemned the "senseless" killings and called on the community to assist police in tracing the suspects.

"Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer," she said.

"We are appealing to the community of KwaNobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured."

Anyone who can assist with identifying the victims can contact Colonel Willie Mayi from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhashootingscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
79% - 380 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
21% - 104 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

2h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.84
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.35
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
938.26
+0.5%
Palladium
1,260.36
+0.8%
Gold
1,935.46
+0.2%
Silver
23.18
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
70,480
+1.4%
All Share
75,800
+1.2%
Resource 10
62,442
+2.1%
Industrial 25
105,097
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,139
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

1h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo