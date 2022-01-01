Six killed in deadly New Year's Day crash in Western Cape

Six people have been killed in a deadly early morning accident on New Year's Day.

The single-vehicle accident saw a minibus crashing into a concrete barrier on the N1 near Laingsburg .

Nine people were injured in the crash.

Six people were killed after the minibus they were travelling in rammed into a concrete barrier on the notorious "death stretch" of the N1 highway near Laingsburg in the Western Cape on New Year's Day.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane said the crash occurred on Saturday at around 04:45, roughly 24km from Laingsburg.

"One Toyota Quantum minibus, with 15 occupants, was involved in a crash with a fixed object, which resulted in six fatalities and nine injured persons," said Zwane.



Zwane said the minibus was travelling in the direction of Cape Town when the accident occurred.



He said the driver alleged that he could not remember what had happened.

"He apparently woke up when the EMS removed him from the vehicle," said Zwane.

The Western Cape transport department's head of communications, Jandré Bakker, said traffic officials were still on the scene while the accident scene was being cleared.

"Further details, such as the age and gender of the deceased, as well as the cause of the crash, are currently under investigation," said Bakker.

He added that the N1 roadway was open and there was no impact on traffic flow.