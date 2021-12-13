1h ago

add bookmark

Six killed in gruesome Durban shooting

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are investigating a shooting in Durban.
Police are investigating a shooting in Durban.
iStock
  • Six people have been killed in a shooting at a house in Folweni, Durban.
  • KwaZulu-Natal police found the bodies of four men and two women inside the house.
  • Police say the murders are related to "criminality in the area".

Six people were killed in a shooting at a house in Folweni, Durban on Sunday night and one other survived.

According to police, it is alleged that unknown gunmen shot the seven people inside a house in Mngadi Road.

"Police were only alerted by members of the community this morning (Monday) and discovered the gruesome scene," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He said the bodies of four men and two women, aged 26 to 33, were found inside the house. They had multiple gunshot wounds.

"They were all declared dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman who was still alive when police arrived was taken to a local hospital for medical attention."

Charges of murder and attempted murder are under investigation by the Provincial Investigative Unit.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: "Whilst we are still investigating the motive behind the killing, we suspect that it may be related to criminality in the area. We are appealing to the community to come forward with information that will assist in identifying those behind the killings."

"We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Mkhwanazi added.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA steward Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 123 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 354 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.90
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,789.54
+0.4%
Silver
22.28
+0.4%
Palladium
1,753.01
-0.4%
Platinum
943.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,453
+0.1%
All Share
71,774
+0.1%
Resource 10
68,421
+0.7%
Industrial 25
94,869
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,069
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo