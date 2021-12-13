Six killed in gruesome Durban shooting

Six people have been killed in a shooting at a house in Folweni, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police f ound the bodies of four men and two women inside the house.

Police say the murders are related to "criminality in the area".

Six people were killed in a shooting at a house in Folweni, Durban on Sunday night and one other survived.

According to police, it is alleged that unknown gunmen shot the seven people inside a house in Mngadi Road.

"Police were only alerted by members of the community this morning (Monday) and discovered the gruesome scene," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He said the bodies of four men and two women, aged 26 to 33, were found inside the house. They had multiple gunshot wounds.

"They were all declared dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman who was still alive when police arrived was taken to a local hospital for medical attention."

Charges of murder and attempted murder are under investigation by the Provincial Investigative Unit.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: "Whilst we are still investigating the motive behind the killing, we suspect that it may be related to criminality in the area. We are appealing to the community to come forward with information that will assist in identifying those behind the killings."

"We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Mkhwanazi added.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.