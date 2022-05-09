Six killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Six people were shot dead on Sunday evening in yet another mass killing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers were called to a scene on the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Avenues in Site C shortly after 20:00.

Five unknown men had been shot and were found dead at the scene. A sixth person was taken to hospital but died on arrival.

READ | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha, 72-hour plan in place as cops hunt down gunmen

"Organised crime detectives are hard at work, busy with an investigation which was initiated immediately. Details of the deceased persons are currently being determined," Potelwa added.

She said the victims were believed to be in their 30s.

This is the third mass killing in the area since March this year.

Five people were shot dead in Endlovini informal settlement in March and a few days later, six others were killed in Enkanini informal settlement.





