1h ago

add bookmark

Six killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Western Cape police confirmed that five bodies were found on the scene and a sixth person died on the way to hospital following a mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.
Western Cape police confirmed that five bodies were found on the scene and a sixth person died on the way to hospital following a mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.
André Damons

Six people were shot dead on Sunday evening in yet another mass killing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers were called to a scene on the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Avenues in Site C shortly after 20:00.

Five unknown men had been shot and were found dead at the scene. A sixth person was taken to hospital but died on arrival.

READ | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha, 72-hour plan in place as cops hunt down gunmen

"Organised crime detectives are hard at work, busy with an investigation which was initiated immediately. Details of the deceased persons are currently being determined," Potelwa added.

She said the victims were believed to be in their 30s. 

This is the third mass killing in the area since March this year.

Five people were shot dead in Endlovini informal settlement in March and a few days later, six others were killed in Enkanini informal settlement.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10118 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,871.58
-0.6%
Silver
22.15
-1.0%
Palladium
2,083.50
+1.5%
Platinum
954.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
0.0%
All Share
67,978
0.0%
Resource 10
72,844
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,632
0.0%
Financial 15
15,318
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo