1h ago

add bookmark

Six killed, including baby and three children, in horror Free State crash

Raahil Sain, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ambulance. File Photo.
Ambulance. File Photo.
iStock/Getty Images

Six people were killed and at least nine others injured after a head-on collision on the N8 in the direction of Botshabelo near Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

According to ER24, five people, among them two children and a baby, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. A sixth person, a young child, died later in hospital.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene after 17:30 found many people scattered over the road.

A car was found in the road and a bakkie was lying on its side a few metres from the vehicle, a statement read.

"Nine people were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries, while a young child had sustained critical injuries," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

"She was airlifted to hospital for further medical care, but unfortunately shortly after arriving at the hospital she succumbed to her numerous injuries."

Ambulance services at the scene treated the patients before they were taken to various hospitals for further medical assistance.

According to ER24, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

No further details were available.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Truck explosion leaves massive crater in Mpumalanga road
Jaws of life needed as horror accident in Olifantsfontein claims two lives
Man seriously injured after driving into tree in Meyerton, Gauteng
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteintraffic
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 200 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
16% - 475 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 2287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo