Six killed, including baby and three children, in horror Free State crash

Six people were killed and at least nine others injured after a head-on collision on the N8 in the direction of Botshabelo near Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.



According to ER24, five people, among them two children and a baby, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. A sixth person, a young child, died later in hospital.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene after 17:30 found many people scattered over the road.

A car was found in the road and a bakkie was lying on its side a few metres from the vehicle, a statement read.

"Nine people were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries, while a young child had sustained critical injuries," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

"She was airlifted to hospital for further medical care, but unfortunately shortly after arriving at the hospital she succumbed to her numerous injuries."



Ambulance services at the scene treated the patients before they were taken to various hospitals for further medical assistance.

According to ER24, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

No further details were available.