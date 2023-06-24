19m ago

Six killed, seven injured in Eastern Cape crash

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The Toyota minibus carrying six occupants was stationary and loading passengers when a Toyota light delivery vehicle crashed into its rear.
  • The fatal crash happened on the R61 near Mthatha on Saturday.
  • Meanwhile, the N12 between Ogies and Emalahleni has been closed due to heavy mist.
  • More than 20 vehicles have been involved in head rear collisions.

Six people were killed and seven others injured after a bakkie crashed into a minibus taxi on the R61 road near Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning. 

The Toyota minibus carrying six occupants was stationary and loading passengers when a Toyota light delivery vehicle crashed into its rear at 07:15.

According to the Road Traffic Management corporation (RTMC), the bakkie also hit a pedestrian who was about to board the taxi while a second pedestrian escaped unharmed. 

"The Toyota LDV overturned and five male passengers who were transported in the load-bin died on the scene as well as the one pedestrian. Total fatalities are six," the RTMC said in a statement.

Five other passengers from the taxi and two from the Toyota LDV - the driver and passenger - were injured. They were taken to Mthatha Regional Hospital for further medical treatment. 

"The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and will be subject to the ongoing investigation."

PICS | Heavy fog leads to multiple-vehicle pile-up on N12 in Mpumalanga

A case of culpable homicide was opened at Ngqeleni Saps for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the N12 road between Ogies and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga was closed due to heavy mist on Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, more than 20 vehicles were involved in rear collisions due to poor visibility.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. When driving in misty conditions, please reduce speed, ensure that the lights are on, and increase following distance," Mmusi added.

Traffic law enforcement and emergency personnel are keeping a close eye on the situation. 


rtmceastern capeemalahleniroad accidents
