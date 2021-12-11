Six killed, two injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

Six people were killed and two others injured when a bakkie and a sedan collided head-on along the R521 road north of Polokwane on Saturday.

The bakkie allegedly made a U-turn near Matamanyane Junction and collided with the sedan on Saturday morning.

"Six people were killed instantly. The deceased include both drivers and four passengers. Reckless driving has been cited as a possible cause of the accident," said Limpopo transport department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala.

The other two passengers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased.

She pleaded with motorists to be cautious on the roads.

