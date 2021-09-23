1h ago

add bookmark

Six landscaping company workers arrested for illegally 'pruning' acacias worth R600 000 in Joburg

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Branches of an acacia tree at the Kruger National Park.
Branches of an acacia tree at the Kruger National Park.
Nicolas Deloche /Godong/Universal Images Group via
  • Six people have been arrested for allegedly illegally pruning acacias in Fourways. 
  • The trees, aged between 20 and 30 years, are worth R600 000.  
  • The City of Joburg is worried about the declining number of trees in the municipality. 

Six employees from a private landscaping company have landed in hot water after allegedly being caught illegally pruning acacias in Fourways.  

According to the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, senior horticulturist Joseph Ndou was conducting his morning site visits along William Nicol in Fourways when he came across a team of employees from a leading landscaping company, illegally pruning trees worth R600 000.

The acacias are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.  

City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley said the Douglasdale police had arrested six people. They have been charged with malicious damage to public infrastructure. 

READ | Why birds in the Eastern Cape have been dropping dead from the sky

She said: "The City has a standard fine for illegally pruning trees. In this case. An assessment will have to be done on the tree to see how much they will be fined. The cost will be determined by how much damage they have inflicted on the tree. It can go up to a maximum of R600 000."

Gauteng police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Moodley said that, over the next few months, the City would have to give the acacias extra attention to ensure they survived.

According to the City, the workers were pruning the acacias on the instruction of a shopping centre that wanted to increase the visibility of their advertising signage.  

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

"For now, we are going after the landscaping company. They know the by-laws. They should have contacted the City to ask for permission or assistance."

Moodley said the City took a serious stance against illegal tree pruning and felling. 

"It takes a lot of time to get the trees that they pruned to survive. The tree loss in new plants is so much higher. If we want to replace the six that were damaged, we have to plant twice that number. The tree loss is a reality because of cars driving over them, natural diseases and weather conditions."  

Bryne Maduka, the managing director of Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, agreed with Moodley that the tree population in the city was in trouble, saying:

The City of Joburg’s manmade forest is at risk. Species such as the Jacaranda are reaching their full life expectancy. The challenges are further compounded by climate change, giving rise to erratic weather resulting in trees being uprooted and the arrival of the diseases such as, the Polyphagus Shothole Borer infestation, which is accelerating the demise of trees mostly in historically lush green suburbs.

He said increasing urbanisation also meant that the city could not plant as many trees as they wanted. 

"Now more than ever, we need to hasten our resolve to plant trees and become more informed on why every tree in our city matters," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimegreen
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 119 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 349 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
15% - 256 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
58% - 983 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,750.68
-1.0%
Silver
22.70
+0.1%
Palladium
1,982.86
-2.3%
Platinum
1,000.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,643
+1.2%
All Share
64,049
+1.1%
Resource 10
57,254
+0.5%
Industrial 25
82,879
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,317
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo