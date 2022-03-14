32m ago

add bookmark

Six men killed in second mass shooting - this time in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
André Damons
  • Six men in their early 20s were shot dead in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal
  • They were ambushed at a house by about seven armed men. 
  • This comes after five people were shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 

Six men in their early 20s were shot dead in a house in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men were sitting in a house in an informal settlement in N-Section when about seven men armed with pistols attacked them. 

They were killed on the spot. Two other men were found near the scene of the attack and taken to hospital. The men who were killed ranged in age from 22 to 25. 

This comes after five people were killed in similar circumstances in Khayelitsha hours before. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of Monday and opened fire. 

"A woman and four men were... killed."

READ | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha, 72-hour plan in place as cops hunt down gunmen

The provincial task team in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated in Cape Town to find those shooters.

The activation plan gives police special searching powers and dedicates specialists to the investigation while the trail is still hot. 

An appeal was made for information from witnesses to be given on Crime Stop 086 001 0111 or the MySaps App. 

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the latest incident and pledged that police would investigate until the killers are found. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7214 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.67
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,959.99
-1.4%
Silver
25.17
-2.7%
Palladium
2,422.05
-13.7%
Platinum
1,045.50
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,501
-2.7%
All Share
71,904
-2.4%
Resource 10
79,577
-3.9%
Industrial 25
77,872
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,208
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo