Six men killed in second mass shooting - this time in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal

Six men in their early 20s were shot dead in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal

They were ambushed at a house by about seven armed men.

This comes after five people were shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Six men in their early 20s were shot dead in a house in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men were sitting in a house in an informal settlement in N-Section when about seven men armed with pistols attacked them.

They were killed on the spot. Two other men were found near the scene of the attack and taken to hospital. The men who were killed ranged in age from 22 to 25.

This comes after five people were killed in similar circumstances in Khayelitsha hours before. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of Monday and opened fire.

"A woman and four men were... killed."

The provincial task team in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated in Cape Town to find those shooters.

The activation plan gives police special searching powers and dedicates specialists to the investigation while the trail is still hot.

An appeal was made for information from witnesses to be given on Crime Stop 086 001 0111 or the MySaps App.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the latest incident and pledged that police would investigate until the killers are found.