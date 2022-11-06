UPDATE | Six murdered at suspected drug den, surviving three-year-old boy found next to dead mom

Six people were murdered at a house in New Brighton in the early hours of Saturday.

A three-year-old boy was the only survivor and found next to the body of his mother who had been shot twice.

It is believed that the house where the murders were committed may have been a drug den.

A three-year-old boy is the sole survivor of a murder spree that left six people, including his mother, dead at a house in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.



Some victims were shot, while others were stabbed.

The unharmed child was allegedly found next to the body of his mother, who had been shot twice in the head.

The murders took place at the Ramba Street house in the early hours of Saturday.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Eastern Cape police spokesperson, said neighbours reported hearing gunshots between 01:00 and 02:00.

Just before 07:00, neighbours went to check nearby houses, and found the bodies of six people at one of these houses.

Naidu said:

They found the door open. On further investigation, the bodies of four people, one female and three males, were found lying in the lounge.

"Another female was found in the kitchen and another in the bedroom. The female in the bedroom had a three-year-old child with her, who was unhurt. All the deceased are aged between 25-35.

"Some of the victims were shot and stabbed while others were shot only," Naidu said.

According to Naidu, allegations are that the late owner of the house was a mechanic who worked on cars at the property.

She said another allegation was that the house was a drug den.

She said:

Parts of the house were ransacked. It is not known whether anything was taken.

"The identity of the suspects and motive for the shootings are unknown at this stage.

Naidu went on to say that four of the six deceased were identified by family on Saturday.

"They are Phindile Matrose (male/owner of the house), his sister (Cikizwa Matrose), Noxolo Tom (female, 31) and Lungisi Kitsane (male). The identities of the remaining deceased, a male and a female are still not known.

"The [surviving] child is a boy. He was taken by family members. The child's mother and her husband lived with her brother. The husband was not there at the time as he is ill."

The provincial organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha is investigating six counts of murder.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has immediately implemented a 72-hour activation plan to find the killers.

She has also appealed to the community of New Brighton to work closely with police in identifying and speedily arresting those responsible for the "gruesome murders".

Kupiso said:

We are appealing to everyone on all levels of society to stand together with the police to stop these ruthless criminals who threaten the stability and peace within our communities.

"The 72-hour activation team will be working around the clock to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for committing such heinous murders," said Kupiso.

Police are urging anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous, said police.



