1h ago

add bookmark

Six passengers burnt beyond recognition, 57 injured in fiery bus incident in Tshwane

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The incinerated remains of the bus.
The incinerated remains of the bus.
Twitter/TMPDSafety
  • Six passengers have been burnt beyond recognition while travelling in a commuter bus on the R537 Moloto Road.
  • The Putco bus caught fire while driving, leaving 57 others injured. 
  • The R537 Moloto Road has been closed to traffic following the incident.  

Six people have been burnt beyond recognition while scores of others had been injured when the commuter bus they were travelling in caught alight on the R537 Moloto Road on Friday afternoon. 

The Tshwane Emergency Services said 57 other passengers sustained injuries and the charred remains of the six passengers were found in the bus after firefighters extinguished the blaze.  

Tshwane Emergency Services deputy chief Thabo Charles Mabaso said the Putco bus caught fire at about 14:00 near Roodeplaat Dam.  

PICS | Cape Town fires gut 3 city icons

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 14 patients and received reports that other patients were already rushed to hospital by private emergency medical services ambulances. 

Airlifted

"Of the 14 patients, 11 suffered minor injuries, two sustained moderate injuries, while one female patient had to be airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition," Mabaso said. 

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered what appeared to be charred human remains. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that six of the commuters were burned beyond recognition during the incident.

Mabaso said according to the bus driver the bus caught alight while driving.

He immediately stopped. 

"The driver indicated that the bus was carrying 63 commuters from Marabastad in Tshwane to Tweefontein in Mpumalanga. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the deceased have not yet been identified," Mabaso added.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Issac Mahamba said the road had been closed to traffic. 

"The road will be closed till further notice. Motorists are urged to avoid the R573 and find alternative routes," Mahamba said. 

He added that traffic had been diverted through Kameelfontein Road from the Sefako Makgatho Road and Moloto Road near the China Mall.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengtrafficaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2203 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8486 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,877.20
0.0%
Silver
27.47
-1.1%
Palladium
2,776.00
-2.9%
Platinum
1,172.85
-2.3%
Brent Crude
65.11
-2.3%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo