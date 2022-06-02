20m ago

Six people arrested after man burns to death in Cape Town mob attack

Lisalee Solomons
A scene where a man was burnt to death near the M5 Highway in Parkwood on May 31, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • A mob stopped three men in a car and attacked them.
  • Two managed to escape.
  • Residents have condemned the incident.

Six people have been arrested in connection with an alleged vigilante attack in which a man was burnt to death in Parkwood, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Grassy Park police station commander Dawood Laing confirmed the arrests on Thursday.

"Police are still busy searching for more suspects. The investigation is ongoing," said Laing.

The man was travelling with two other men in a car when they were attacked by an angry mob in Parkwood on Tuesday morning.

Two of the men managed to escape, but the third occupant was trapped. The car was then set alight.

Laing said the vehicle's battery, as well as the sub woofer and other items stolen from the vehicle had since been recovered. 

A police insider spoke to News24 on the condition of anonymity and said that more suspects were being arrested. 

READ | Cape Town mob attack: 'I watched that man burn alive not knowing if he’s guilty or innocent'

"Several more suspects are making their way to the station, at this stage we cannot confirm how many in total we will have. Currently, the investigation is at a very crucial stage," said the official.

Deputy chairperson of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), Nicole Jacobus, welcomed the arrests.

The CPF and residents News24 spoke to condemned the incident.

The man was attacked after residents reportedly claimed that there had been an attempt to kidnap three girls in the area.

Police and the CPF told News24 there had been no kidnappings reported in Parkwood and surrounding areas in recent days.

This is a developing story. More to follow.


