Six people dead, 32 injured in horror bus crash between Mossel Bay, Voorbaai

Marvin Charles
The cause of the accident is yet to be established.
Arrive Alive
  • Six people have died and 32 have been injured in a crash between two buses.
  • It's understood one bus took the wrong turn-off and veered into oncoming traffic. 
  • The Western Cape's Department of Mobility said a team of experts would investigate the crash. 

At least six people were killed and 32 were injured in a crash between two buses on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday.

It's understood that the bus drivers were among the casualties. One of the buses belongs to Intercape.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Kwanonqaba police opened a culpable homicide docket after the accident, which occurred at about 01:45.

"Preliminary reports available reveal that Kwanonqaba police members were dispatched to the scene after two buses collided head-on. On arrival, they found six occupants who sustained multiple injuries. They were later declared dead by paramedics on the scene. At least 25 passengers also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals," he said.

It is believed that one bus was from Cape Town and that the other was travelling from George.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the cause of the crash would be investigated, but added that preliminary reports suggested one bus took the wrong turn-off, prompting it to move into oncoming traffic.

"Forensic Pathology Services will be verifying all fatalities, but at this stage, reports suggest at least six people died and 32 were injured - some of them seriously," he said. 

"I would like to thank all the emergency services involved in responding at the scene. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who are dealing with the loss of their loved ones this morning, and I wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured."

"A team of experts will investigate the cause of the crash, and once the cause has been determined, we must all use the learnings to make our roads safer. 

"I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation," he said.


