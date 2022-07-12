Six people killed on Eastern Cape streets in bloody 72 hours

Two guards died in a hail of bullets and two others were fighting for their lives after they were attacked by an armed gang.

The guards were ambushed in Gqeberha's Kwadesi area.

Four more people were killed in separate street attacks in Gqeberha and East London in the past 72 hours.

Two security guards were killed and two colleagues injured after their vehicle was ambushed in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.

The guards were escorting a bread truck in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha.

The incident brings the number of people killed in street attacks in the province, since Sunday, to six.

The perpetrators fled, taking three revolvers which belonged to the guards.

The incident took place around 11:00 on Tuesday when the truck was travelling on Mzwandile Street in the Joe Slovo area.

Police said they had implemented a 72-hour activation plan to find those responsible.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a white Toyota Avanza had cut in front of the guards' Mazda 323, causing it to plough into a wall.

"Two security guards, aged 30 and 44, were fatally injured by the suspects, while the other two, aged 28 and 37, sustained gunshot wounds. Three .38 revolvers were taken," said Naidu.

She said there were approximately five men, who afterwards jumped into the Toyota Avanza and sped off.

Naidu said the guards' next of kin had not yet been notified.

The incident happened a day after the police found two people murdered near the Baywest shopping mall on Monday.

The police said a 72-hour activation plan had been implemented.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the identities of the man and woman were unknown.

Police believed the man and woman were a couple.

Van Rensburg said a passer-by alerted the police at o9:00 on Monday to the discovery of the bodies near the bushes.

Van Rensburg said police found the body of a man, with his neck tied to a tree, while the woman's body was found about five metres away.

"She was lying face down on the ground. Both bodies were in the early stages of decomposition," said Van Rensburg.

The police said the two deceased were aged between 20 and 35.

In a separate attack, the police found the bodies of two men, aged 18 and 20, in Duncan Village, East London, on Sunday morning.

Police said the men were found with multiple gunshot wounds on their upper bodies at approximately 03.30 on Msimango Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the motive was unknown.

Paramedics took a witness to the incident to hospital; the witness sustained a bullet wound on the upper body.

No arrests have, as yet, been made.