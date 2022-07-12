29m ago

add bookmark

Six people killed on Eastern Cape streets in bloody 72 hours

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two guards were killed in a shooting.
Two guards were killed in a shooting.
Getty Images
  • Two guards died in a hail of bullets and two others were fighting for their lives after they were attacked by an armed gang.
  • The guards were ambushed in Gqeberha's Kwadesi area. 
  • Four more people were killed in separate street attacks in Gqeberha and East London in the past 72 hours.      

Two security guards were killed and two colleagues injured after their vehicle was ambushed in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning. 

The guards were escorting a bread truck in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha.

The incident brings the number of people killed in street attacks in the province, since Sunday, to six.

The perpetrators fled, taking three revolvers which belonged to the guards. 

READ Eastern Cape farming couple murdered in front of teenage son

The incident took place around 11:00 on Tuesday when the truck was travelling on Mzwandile Street in the Joe Slovo area.   

Police said they had implemented a 72-hour activation plan to find those responsible. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a white Toyota Avanza had cut in front of the guards' Mazda 323, causing it to plough into a wall.  

"Two security guards, aged 30 and 44, were fatally injured by the suspects, while the other two, aged 28 and 37, sustained gunshot wounds. Three .38 revolvers were taken," said Naidu. 

She said there were approximately five men, who afterwards jumped into the Toyota Avanza and sped off. 

Naidu said the guards' next of kin had not yet been notified.

ALSO READ Eastern Cape Anti-Gang Unit cop arrested for murder of her patrol partner

The incident happened a day after the police found two people murdered near the Baywest shopping mall on Monday. 

The police said a 72-hour activation plan had been implemented. 

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the identities of the man and woman were unknown.

Police believed the man and woman were a couple. 

Van Rensburg said a passer-by alerted the police at o9:00 on Monday to the discovery of the bodies near the bushes. 

Van Rensburg said police found the body of a man, with his neck tied to a tree, while the woman's body was found about five metres away. 

"She was lying face down on the ground. Both bodies were in the early stages of decomposition," said Van Rensburg.  

The police said the two deceased were aged between 20 and 35.  

ALSO Man shot dead at tavern after defending friend who was groped

In a separate attack, the police found the bodies of two men, aged 18 and 20, in Duncan Village, East London, on Sunday morning.

Police said the men were found with multiple gunshot wounds on their upper bodies at approximately 03.30 on Msimango Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the motive was unknown. 

Paramedics took a witness to the incident to hospital; the witness sustained a bullet wound on the upper body. 

No arrests have, as yet, been made.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseast londoneastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
24% - 387 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
61% - 982 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
16% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.00
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,727.48
-0.4%
Silver
18.96
-0.8%
Palladium
2,036.15
-6.1%
Platinum
847.00
-3.1%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,965
-0.1%
All Share
67,164
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,453
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,036
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,836
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo